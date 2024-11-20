WAFC Adds Super King Markets Exec to Board

The Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) has elected Jake Fermanian, VP of Super King Markets, to its board of directors. He takes a seat alongside 27 other directors, plus five advisory board members and four officers.

Fermanian will bring decades of industry experience to his director role. He grew up in the family business, and officially joined King Super Markets in 2007 after earning a degree in marketing and finance from California's Chapman University. Over the years, he has led and been actively engaged in several functions, including marketing, IT, purchasing, finance, e-commerce, supply chain and real estate, and provided strategic guidance for the family-owned grocer that now includes two generations of participation. Fermanian also graduated from the USC Executive MBA program and served on the board of directors of the California Grocers Association from 2017 to 2023.

WAFC is based in Yorba Linda, Calif. Nancy Lebold, CEO of New Seasons Market in Portland, Ore., is the current president and chair of the board of directors.

Established by the Fermanian family in 1993, Los Angeles-based Super King Markets offers a wide variety of international food, produce, dry goods, fresh meat and seafood from around the world. The indie operates eight large-format stores in Southern California.