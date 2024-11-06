 Skip to main content

Wakefern Names VP of Pharmacy and Wellness

Aaron Sapp joins cooperative to drive growth and operational efficiency
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Aaron Sapp

Wakefern Food Corp. has appointed Aaron Sapp, RPh its VP of pharmacy and wellness. He reports to Chief Sales Officer Darren Caudill.

“We are excited to welcome Aaron to the Wakefern leadership team,” said Wakefern President Mike Stigers. “His impressive track record in retail pharmacy, combined with his experience driving growth and innovation, makes him a key asset as we continue to evolve our pharmacy operations and deliver exceptional service to our cooperative members and their ShopRite Pharmacy patients.”

Working closely with Caudill, Sapp will set the direction for the pharmacy division with Wakefern’s membership, aligning operations with the cooperative’s long-term pharmacy growth strategies. Sapp, who brings nearly 20 years of retail pharmacy leadership experience to his new role, will provide guidance to Wakefern members who operate ShopRite Pharmacies in the ever-evolving and sometimes challenging pharmacy landscape.

“ShopRite pharmacists play a vital role in serving the health needs of their communities. I’m so proud to join the team to help support our committed pharmacy team members in stores so they can offer the very best care to their patients,” said Sapp.

He most recently was VP of pharmacy at Cub Foods/UNFI. In that role, he successfully developed strategies to drive revenue and significant pharmacy sales growth.

Prior to his role at Cub, Sapp held key roles at SuperValu Pharmacies, where he presided as director of pharmacy and procurement manager, and at New Albertsons Inc., where he served as regional manager of managed care.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises 45 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

