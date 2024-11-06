Wakefern Names VP of Pharmacy and Wellness
“ShopRite pharmacists play a vital role in serving the health needs of their communities. I’m so proud to join the team to help support our committed pharmacy team members in stores so they can offer the very best care to their patients,” said Sapp.
He most recently was VP of pharmacy at Cub Foods/UNFI. In that role, he successfully developed strategies to drive revenue and significant pharmacy sales growth.
Prior to his role at Cub, Sapp held key roles at SuperValu Pharmacies, where he presided as director of pharmacy and procurement manager, and at New Albertsons Inc., where he served as regional manager of managed care.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises 45 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.