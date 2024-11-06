Wakefern Names VP of Pharmacy and Wellness

Wakefern Food Corp. has appointed Aaron Sapp, RPh its VP of pharmacy and wellness. He reports to Chief Sales Officer Darren Caudill.

“We are excited to welcome Aaron to the Wakefern leadership team,” said Wakefern President Mike Stigers. “His impressive track record in retail pharmacy, combined with his experience driving growth and innovation, makes him a key asset as we continue to evolve our pharmacy operations and deliver exceptional service to our cooperative members and their ShopRite Pharmacy patients.”

Working closely with Caudill, Sapp will set the direction for the pharmacy division with Wakefern’s membership, aligning operations with the cooperative’s long-term pharmacy growth strategies. Sapp, who brings nearly 20 years of retail pharmacy leadership experience to his new role, will provide guidance to Wakefern members who operate ShopRite Pharmacies in the ever-evolving and sometimes challenging pharmacy landscape.