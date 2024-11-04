Dollar Tree CEO Steps Down, Citing Health Issues

Rick Dreiling has stepped down as chairman and CEO of Dollar Tree, effective Nov. 3, citing health issues.

Michael C. Creedon Jr., chief operating officer, has been appointed interim CEO while Edward (Ned) J. Kelly, III, lead independent director, has been elected chairman. The company’s board of directors is conducting a search process to identify a permanent CEO, which will include internal and external candidates.

“With my health presenting some new challenges over the past two months, the time is right for me to step away and focus on myself and my family,” said Dreiling. “I have been honored to serve the customers and associates of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar since 2022. Having worked side-by-side with Mike, I am confident in his strong leadership, deep passion for our business and ability to create value.”

“On behalf of the entire board, I want to thank Rick for his leadership and for his contributions to the company during his tenure,” Kelly said. “We support Rick’s focus on his health and wish him all the best. We are fortunate to have a talented leader in Mike Creedon to step in and help drive us forward.”