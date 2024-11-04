Dollar Tree CEO Steps Down, Citing Health Issues
“The entire Dollar Tree team is grateful to have worked so closely with Rick. Looking forward, we are well-prepared to help both banners reach their fullest potential," Creedon said. “We are excited about our current trajectory and are focused on delivering a successful holiday season. We will continue accelerating growth at Dollar Tree, and we remain focused on identifying the best path forward for Family Dollar.”
Creedon has served as Dollar Tree’s COO since 2022, and added oversight of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Merchandising and Supply Chain to the scope of his role in February 2024. Before joining Dollar Tree, Creedon held several leadership roles at Advance Auto Parts for almost nine years, most recently as EVP and president of U.S. stores.
The company said third quarter same store net sales tracked well through the quarter, and the retailer is reiterating the third quarter outlook provided in September. Dollar Tree expects to report its third quarter financial results on Dec. 4.
Additionally, the company is working to complete its formal review of strategic alternatives for the Family Dollar business segment, which could include among others, a potential sale, spin-off, or other disposition of the business.
This article was originally reported by sister publication Store Brands.