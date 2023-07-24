Chobani Appoints CIO

Food company Chobani has tapped Tom Cullen as its chief information officer. The 25-year tech and operations professional joins Chobani from gaming and streaming gear provider Corsair, where he was CIO and led digital transformation strategies.

In his new role, Cullen will oversee the design and implementation of information systems and technological capabilities to fuel Chobani’s growth and efficiency as it expands its product portfolio beyond Greek yogurt products. He reports to President and COO Kevin Burns.

Cullen’s background also includes top IT roles at JUUL Labs, Inc., Driscoll’s and Peet’s Coffee & Tea. He is a graduate of Northeastern University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to Chobani and believe his proven IT leadership experience will be enormously valuable as we continue our transformation into a next generation food and beverage company," Burns remarked. "Tom brings a unique combination of business acumen and innovative thinking to this important role along with the ideal culture mindset to position Chobani for continued success."

Cullen, for his part, said he is eager to be a part of that mission. “I look forward to working with Hamdi (founder Hamdi Ulukaya), Kevin and the team to build a function that aligns, connects and powers our people first, to ensure we are positioned for continued industry disruption and driving the business forward,” he said.

As Chobani enhances its leadership team, the business continues to invest in its people in other ways. Earlier this summer, the New Berlin, N.Y.-based Chobani announced it is increasing the minimum starting wage for all full-time employees in manufacturing and corporate hourly positions to $20 per hour and increasing its match for employees’ 401(k) contributions. The business also began partnering with WeeCare to provide more affordable and high-quality childcare options.