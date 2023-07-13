Exec Shuffling at Hormel

Hormel Foods announced several leadership promotions and changes as the company continues to build on its brand legacies and expand newer brands. The Austin, Minn.-based CPG was recently named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine and was included on the list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company.

Recent appointments include the following:

33-year company veteran Scott Aakre is the new group VP and chief marketing officer of the Hormel Foods Retail business, which spans brands such as Planters, Skippy, Justin’s, Dinty Moore, Hormel chili, Corn Nuts, Herdez, Wholly and Spam, among others. He is tasked with evolving the portfolios to meet the needs of today’s consumers and expand Hormel’s ethnic and food-forward offerings. Most recently, Aakre was SVP at Hormel’s Brand Fuel Group, which includes the company’s innovation, consumer and shopper insights teams, as well as its Digital Experience Group, the e-commerce team that supports the company’s brands and businesses in the virtual marketplace. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota.