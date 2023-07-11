Former Walmart Merchandising Leader Joins Insite AI

Insite AI, an AI-enabled category and revenue growth partner for large consumer brands, has added Walmart’s former VP of Merchandising Kristine Joji as EVP of strategy consulting. With a primary focus on consumables and secondary focus on grocery, she will be instrumental in enabling major brands to price strategically, promote efficiently, and grow category and market share.

Joji is an accomplished merchandising leader who has made significant contributions during her 20-plus-year career at Walmart. She played a pivotal role at Walmart in working with executives at major consumer brands in dry goods and consumables. In her role as EVP of strategy consulting, she will leverage her extensive experience in driving successful merchandising strategies to help top consumer brands elevate their retail partnerships in a highly efficient manner.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristine," said Shaveer Mirpuri, co-founder and CEO at Bee Cave, Texas-basedInsite AI. "Her history of working with large consumer brands to accelerate initiatives is invaluable. Executives in the consumables and grocery categories agree that Insite AI is the most strategic and agile partner — and they are thrilled we are bringing on talent like Kristine to help them address their top challenges."

"I am honored to be part of such a dynamic and transformative company,” said Joji. “I am eager to work closely with large consumer brands to enable the foresight, speed and agility that is so critical for success in today’s constantly changing retail landscape."

Joji joins Insite AI’s growing Industry Practice team, comprised of industry leaders including the former SVP of merchandising from 7-Eleven and the former VP of sales and customer leadership at Coca-Cola.

Powered by AI and an executive team with deep industry knowledge, Insite AI empowers CPGs to make faster, more informed data-driven decisions to optimize product assortment, space allocation, pricing and promotions.