The Grocer’s Guide to Tech

Matt Pavich, Senior Director of Retail Innovation, Revionics , an Aptos Company

The past three years should have taught retailers that disruption is the new norm. Not only have retailers had to deal with COVID, supply chain challenges, labor issues and inflation, they have also had to deal with those issues simultaneously during a period of massive consumer shopping shifts at the product, brand and channel levels. The retailers that have best weathered the storm while growing share and profits are the ones who had previously invested in more dynamic artificial intelligence (AI) pricing capabilities. By investing in dynamic AI pricing capabilities, those retailers were not only able to respond faster to emerging trends and shifts in demand, but also with smarter outcomes that created better value propositions for their customers while achieving top- and bottom-line objectives. The upcoming year will be no different, as numerous challenges and disruptions (including hints of recession) are on the horizon. Having a sophisticated, flexible platform that allows you to price for any situation and do so faster than your competition will remain a winning investment for retailers. Retailers are moving faster and smarter than ever before, and tomorrow’s winners are continuing to invest in the capabilities that will enable them to adapt and compete in an increasingly disruptive environment.

There are numerous ways that grocers can leverage sophisticated pricing solutions to drive results. Let’s examine two of them – AI and optimization. Optimization considers numerous inputs such as competitive positioning, demand shifts, cost increases, pricing rules, ending number strategies, margin objectives, affinity and cannibalization, and arrives at an optimal pricing recommendation. While powerful for one product, it becomes even more valuable across an entire assortment and numerous pricing channels and zones. AI enables the system to “learn” from new data and every pricing action so that it gets smarter and evolves over time to make even better pricing recommendations with even more accurate forecasted impacts. This leads to a virtuous value cycle and enables retail organizations to solve complex pricing challenges holistically. From a consumer perspective, sophisticated pricing solutions allow retailers to offer better prices on the products shoppers care most about.

Grocers that choose not to adopt a sophisticated, dynamic AI pricing platform will lose customers, profits, revenue and share over time. Merchants already have a lot of responsibilities to deal with, and it is nearly impossible for them to understand the exact right price for every item in every location without help from the best analytics available. Not only do the best pricing platforms offer better outcomes, but they also enable more efficient processes, which also free up merchants to spend more time on other initiatives to drive more value.

Retailers that don’t invest in the best technologies will also be unable to evolve their processes to become more efficient, which will lead to even more challenges. They will eventually be unable to compete in a very tough grocery industry as they will be too slow, too inefficient and too out of touch with their customers.