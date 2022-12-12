Charting a Path to Omnichannel Profitability

Having a strong omnichannel strategy is a must for grocery retailers striving to compete in an increasingly digital world. Progressive Grocer asked Mark Fairhurst, VP, Marketing at Mercatus — a leading SaaS grocery platform provider — to explain why that is such an important step in charting a path to profitability.

Progressive Grocer: Mercatus conducts a lot of grocery industry research. What you are seeing?

Mark Fairhurst: We’re seeing a surge in mobile commerce usage that will continue to grow. It currently accounts for 10% of all digital grocery sales, up from 6% a year ago.1

Grocery retailers deserve a native mobile experience that engages customers and offers a convenient shopping experience. A branded, first-party mobile app enables “always-on” shopping, which means customers can check out flyers and coupons, add items to their cart, and choose Pickup or Delivery anytime from anywhere. We’re also seeing a clear correlation between a mobile experience that amplifies value and grows brand affinity and a retailer’s online profitability.

PG: What does it take to build a sustainable, profitable eCommerce strategy?

MF: We look at eCommerce through the lens of control, cost, and convenience.

With our platform, retailers can take full ownership of their first-party channel experience online. Third-party marketplace solutions erode consumer loyalty. Grocers today are making investments towards owning their first-party channels. A strong first-party commerce solution lets grocers regain control of their brand experience, customer relationships, and long-term value.

Strategies that lower the cost-to-serve online customers are just as critical. With margins being what they are, retailers must be able to efficiently assemble and distribute orders and generate digital advertising revenue. Customers also don’t like the higher prices, extra fees, and tips that come with Delivery. Shifting customers to use Pickup means grocers can reduce third-party marketplace commissions and appeasement fees.

Flexible delivery times, ease of use, and personalization are some factors that go into delivering an “always-on” shopping experience. Most customers shop online because it’s convenient, so if grocers aren’t maximizing convenience from the moment they engage with customers they’ll likely lose them. That’s why it is important to focus on making things like basket building and checkout as frictionless as possible.