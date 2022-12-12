Obstacles Become Opportunities with Retail Technology

Retailers are facing a sea of challenges as they navigate this holiday season and prepare for the coming year. Progressive Grocer asked Sean Turner, co-founder & CTO at Swiftly and member of the Forbes Tech Council, how technology can transform the challenges of today into the opportunities of tomorrow for brick-and-mortar grocery retailers.

Progressive Grocer: Grocers are waging an uphill battle in an increasingly competitive marketplace. How would you sum up the situation they’re facing?

Sean Turner: Record-high inflation, unprecedented gas prices, ongoing supply chain issues, shrinking margins, and looming mergers are accelerating competition for shoppers’ dollars. And it’s not only grocers feeling the pain. We ran a consumer survey in November, and out of 1500 respondents, roughly 70% said they’re struggling to pay their grocery bills due to increasing costs. This is just one example of the impact economic challenges are having on today’s retail environment. Throw in the growing preference for a tech-centric customer shopping experience, and it becomes clear that retailers will need to up their digital game to remain competitive moving into 2023 and beyond.

PG: As a leading provider of retail technology solutions, Swiftly is on the front lines of grocery retailing. What impact do you see technology having in that space?

ST: Simply put, technology solutions are going to be the key to survival for brick-and-mortar retailers as they address the growing expectations and strained budgets of today’s shoppers. Yes, customers are back to shopping in-store, but they now rely on digital solutions to help them shop — and save — more than ever.

Shoppers are shifting gears when it comes to their reliance on retail apps, with over 50% of our November survey respondents sharing that they rely on cost-saving tools such as loyalty programs and digital coupons to stay on budget. Additionally, the number of shoppers buying online, then picking up in-store or curbside has decreased from 45% to 32%1, while the number opting against home delivery is expected to increase by 25%.2 What’s this all mean? If retailers don’t choose digital transformation now, they’ll pass the opportunity to attract and retain customers — and revenue — to the competitors who do.