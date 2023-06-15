Ahold Delhaize USA CIO Leaving Company

Rom Kosla, EVP, IT, and CIO at Ahold Delhaize USA, will leave the company to become CIO at Houston-based global edge-to-cloud company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HBE) in July. While at Ahold Delhaize USA, Kosla led the IT transformation across the grocer’s U.S. companies, boosting the technical and engineering capabilities within the IT organization while enabling it to deliver value faster for the company. This work included deploying enterprise-wide technologies to support U.S.-based associates and migrating key digital capabilities to the cloud to enable e-commerce customer expansion.

Before Ahold Delhaize USA, Kosla was the SVP and CIO of corporate and enterprise solutions at PepsiCo, and held a variety of roles at Deloitte and Nestlé. He earned a B.S. in Computer Science from Cleveland State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Illinois, Urbana – Champaign.

“I’m excited to join HPE at this pivotal moment for its business,” said Kosla. “Continuous innovation in the IT estate is critical to the engagement of an organization’s stakeholders. HPE is committed to elevating the experience customers, partners and team members have working and doing business with the company, and I’m looking forward to working with a superb team of professionals to do just that.”

Kosla’s departure comes a few months after Ahold Delhaize CFO Natalie Knight revealed that she was leaving the company to take a job at multinational automaker Stellantis.

In January, Progressive Grocer spoke with Kosla during the NRF Show on tech solutions that Ahold Delhaize USA and the industry as a whole were working on.

