Little Leaf Farms Appoints CFO

Controlled atmosphere lettuce producer Little Leaf Farms has named William Hogan as EVP and CFO. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s financial operations, including strategic planning, budgeting, and forecasting and will use his financial management background to help grow and expand its operations.

Previously, Hogan was the co-founder, EVP and CFO at the New York-based advisory firm Ethos Scientific. He also served as EVP and CFO at Certified Laboratories, BioClinica and Multi Packaging Solutions and is a board member and advisor at limited liability company Ascension FG.

"Bill's appointment as our new CFO is a significant milestone for Little Leaf Farms," said Paul Sellew, Little Leaf Farms’ CEO and founder. "His extensive background in private equity and financial leadership will be instrumental in supporting our growth trajectory and enhancing our position as an industry leader. We are excited to have Bill join our team and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make to our organization."

Hogan said he is looking forward to guiding Little Leaf Farms to the next level of growth. "I am thrilled to join the Little Leaf Farms team at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Hogan. "Little Leaf Farms is revolutionizing the CEA [controlled environment agriculture] industry with its commitment to sustainable farming practices and delivering high-quality, locally-grown lettuce. I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Little Leaf Farms and contribute to the company's continued success."

In other news, Little Leaf Farms announced that it is opening a second greenhouse in Pennsylvania, bring the number of its greenhouses in the United States to five. The company is also increasing its retail presence to nearly 5,000 grocery stores in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast region, as it projects to hit the $100 million mark in retail sales by the end of this calendar year.