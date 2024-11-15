Retired President/CEO of Unified Grocers Passes Away

Under the late Al Plamann’s leadership, Unified Grocers saw its annual sales more than double to $4 billion, and grew its base from Mexico to Alaska and internationally.

Alfred A. “Al” Plamann, who was president and CEO of Commerce, Calif.-based Unified Grocers (now part of UNFI) from 1999 to 2013, died on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the age of 82. He was a resident of La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Plamann joined Los Angeles-based Certified Grocers of California Ltd. in 1989 and went on to become SVP of finance and CFO. In 1994, he was named CEO of the retailer-owned wholesale grocery cooperative. In 1999, Certified Grocers merged with United Grocers Inc., of Portland, Ore., leading to the formation of Unified Grocers.

Under Plamann’s leadership, Unified Grocers saw its annual sales more than double to $4 billion. The company also grew its base from Mexico to Alaska and internationally. Plamann retired from Unified Grocers in 2013 and was succeeded by Bob Ling.