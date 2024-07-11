Well-Known Food Industry Consultant Dies at 64

The family of Joseph A. “Joe” Hynes, 64, longtime food industry consultant and founder of Joe Hynes Consulting Co., has revealed his death on March 9 from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

According to his family, Hynes met his four-year battle with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) with unwavering courage and dignity, while never losing his sense of humor and always encouraging his vast network of contacts to "live in the now."

Hynes, who founded Joe Hynes Consulting Co. in 1985, became a nationally recognized expert, speaker and job creator in the wholesale and retail grocery industry, specializing in fresh seafood (opening 400 departments nationally), as well as produce, bakery, deli, cheese, pastry and other specialty grocery units, including floral.

He created the signature Better Basics education and training program for grocery staff across all departments, focused on and enhancing and elevating with enthusiasm the shopping experience for customers and employees alike.

Hynes worked with key national fresh food wholesalers and multiple local and regional grocery chains, including Harmon's, in Salt Lake City; Nicholas Markets Inc., in New Jersey; and Indianapolis Fruit Co. In addition, he proudly represented the Rational Oven line.

Hynes was also instrumental in the conceptualization, design and ongoing development of Atlanta's groundbreaking and internationally renowned Buford Highway Farmer’s Market for more than 40 years.

He took great pride in his relationship with clients and was deeply dedicated to their ongoing success, ending each email with “Good Selling.”

An entrepreneur from a young age, Hynes started his career in the grocery business at age 17 driving a delivery truck for Asian Trading Co., the first Asian food supermarket in Atlanta. A multi-linguist, he spoke fluent Korean and made it his mission to learn how to say "Thank You" in as many languages as possible.

For those wishing to make a donation in honor of Hynes, his family suggests directing any contributions to the ALS United of Georgia, 227 Sandy Springs Place NE, Suite D, Box #304, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 (alsgeorgia.org).