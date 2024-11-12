 Skip to main content

BJ’s Promotes Scott Schmadeke to EVP, Chief Operations Officer

Exec replaces Jeff Desroches, who resigned from his position
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Scott Schmadeke BJ's
Scott Schmadeke

BJ's Wholesale Club has elevated Scott Schmadeke to the role of EVP, chief operations officer, effective immediately. Schmadeke, who has been with the company since 2018 and previously served as SVP, field and fresh operations, replaces Jeff Desroches, who resigned from his position.

In his new role, Schmadeke will be responsible for all BJ’s clubs, distribution centers, logistics, and asset protection and safety. He will report directly to Chairman and CEO Bob Eddy, and will be part of the company’s executive leadership team.

Additionally, Krystyna Kostka has been promoted to the role of chief supply chain officer, and will lead the company’s distribution and logistics networks, planning and allocation, and robotics and automation. She joined BJ’s in 2014, previously served as SVP of operations, and will report to Schmadeke in her new position.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Scott and Krystyna are dynamic leaders with deep knowledge of our company and impressive records at BJ’s,” said Eddy. “These changes will ensure that we continue to offer world-class service to our members and drive efficiency across our network as we deliver unbeatable value and profitable growth. I look forward to continuing to work with Scott and Krystyna as we take care of the families who depend on us.”

BJ’s has been in growth mode as it adds to its roster of club stores throughout the United States. Most recently, the company opened an outpost in West Palm Beach, Fla., and another in Carmel, Ind., near Indianapolis.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds