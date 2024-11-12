BJ’s Promotes Scott Schmadeke to EVP, Chief Operations Officer
“Scott and Krystyna are dynamic leaders with deep knowledge of our company and impressive records at BJ’s,” said Eddy. “These changes will ensure that we continue to offer world-class service to our members and drive efficiency across our network as we deliver unbeatable value and profitable growth. I look forward to continuing to work with Scott and Krystyna as we take care of the families who depend on us.”
BJ’s has been in growth mode as it adds to its roster of club stores throughout the United States. Most recently, the company opened an outpost in West Palm Beach, Fla., and another in Carmel, Ind., near Indianapolis.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.