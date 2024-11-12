BJ’s Promotes Scott Schmadeke to EVP, Chief Operations Officer

BJ's Wholesale Club has elevated Scott Schmadeke to the role of EVP, chief operations officer, effective immediately. Schmadeke, who has been with the company since 2018 and previously served as SVP, field and fresh operations, replaces Jeff Desroches, who resigned from his position.

In his new role, Schmadeke will be responsible for all BJ’s clubs, distribution centers, logistics, and asset protection and safety. He will report directly to Chairman and CEO Bob Eddy, and will be part of the company’s executive leadership team.

Additionally, Krystyna Kostka has been promoted to the role of chief supply chain officer, and will lead the company’s distribution and logistics networks, planning and allocation, and robotics and automation. She joined BJ’s in 2014, previously served as SVP of operations, and will report to Schmadeke in her new position.