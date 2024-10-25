 Skip to main content

BJ’s on the Move With 2 New Clubs

Retailer opens doors of new location in Florida and gets ready for 2nd club in Indiana
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
BJ's produce
The new BJ's clubs feature a large assortment of fresh produce.

BJ's Wholesale Club is set to unveil two new locations. One store in West Palm Beach, Fla., opens on Oct. 25 and another in Carmel, Ind., near Indianapolis, will welcome shoppers on Nov. 1.

The BJ’s at 777 Executive Center Drive in West Palm Beach is the 39th club in Florida. As with other BJ’s, this store will carry a range of fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, baked foods household essentials, home décor, pet supplies and more. Customers can also fuel up at an onsite gas station and choose from different shopping options including in-club buying, curbside pickup, in-store pickup, same-day delivery and standard deliver from BJs.com. 

“We are eager to deliver unbeatable value and convenience to shoppers in Palm Beach County,” said Bryan Cravey, club manager. “Our members in West Palm Beach will love saving up to 25% off grocery store prices every day and enjoy the convenience of a true one-stop shop, as we take care of the families who depend on us.”

[RELATED: How Sam’s Club Puts Technology in Service of Its People]

The outpost in Carmel at 14400 Lowes Way is the second BJ’s in that state. This store, too, features a wide assortment of fresh foods and everyday essentials, and operates an adjacent fuel center.

“We’re looking forward to taking care of the families who depend on us and serving our newest members in the Carmel community,” remarked club manager Stephen Lucas.

To mark the grand openings, BJ’s is partnering with Feeding South Florida in West Palm Beach and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana near Carmel. The club operator will donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more to the respective food banks every week to support families in need.

Local consumers in West Palm Beach and Carmel can sign up for a 100% money-back guaranteed BJ’s membership and take advantage of a limited-time offer to start saving.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

