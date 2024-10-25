BJ’s on the Move With 2 New Clubs

BJ's Wholesale Club is set to unveil two new locations. One store in West Palm Beach, Fla., opens on Oct. 25 and another in Carmel, Ind., near Indianapolis, will welcome shoppers on Nov. 1.

The BJ’s at 777 Executive Center Drive in West Palm Beach is the 39th club in Florida. As with other BJ’s, this store will carry a range of fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, baked foods household essentials, home décor, pet supplies and more. Customers can also fuel up at an onsite gas station and choose from different shopping options including in-club buying, curbside pickup, in-store pickup, same-day delivery and standard deliver from BJs.com.

“We are eager to deliver unbeatable value and convenience to shoppers in Palm Beach County,” said Bryan Cravey, club manager. “Our members in West Palm Beach will love saving up to 25% off grocery store prices every day and enjoy the convenience of a true one-stop shop, as we take care of the families who depend on us.”

The outpost in Carmel at 14400 Lowes Way is the second BJ’s in that state. This store, too, features a wide assortment of fresh foods and everyday essentials, and operates an adjacent fuel center.