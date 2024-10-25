BJ’s on the Move With 2 New Clubs
“We’re looking forward to taking care of the families who depend on us and serving our newest members in the Carmel community,” remarked club manager Stephen Lucas.
To mark the grand openings, BJ’s is partnering with Feeding South Florida in West Palm Beach and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana near Carmel. The club operator will donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more to the respective food banks every week to support families in need.
Local consumers in West Palm Beach and Carmel can sign up for a 100% money-back guaranteed BJ’s membership and take advantage of a limited-time offer to start saving.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.