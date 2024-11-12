Mars Makes Strategic Leadership Moves at Food & Nutrition Business

“I am honored to lead the Mars Food & Nutrition North American business and look forward to working with our talented associates as we move towards accelerated growth,” said Dusangh. “My focus will be on strengthening our position as a leader in the category and continuing to deliver delicious, convenient and nutritious meals to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.”

Bakker has worked for Mars for more than 20 years. Since 2021, he has been VP of global transformation for Mars Food & Nutrition, in which role he has led transformational programs to drive growth and productivity across the 30 countries in which the company operates. Before taking on his global role, Hans worked across sales and marketing roles before becoming general manager of Mars Food & Nutrition Germany. His ability to address complex challenges and develop talent will enable him to continue the company’s strong momentum in Europe, according to Mars.

“Europe is a vibrant and diverse region, brimming with rich cultures and culinary traditions,” noted Bakker. “I cannot wait to work with our passionate associates across the region to drive growth with our customers, bring our purpose to life and provide healthy, nutritious meals for our consumers.”

Chicago-based Mars Food & Nutrition is a segment of Mars Inc., with 2,000 Associates across 30 markets. It has some of the world’s leading food brands: Ben’s Original, Kevin’s Natural Foods, Masterfoods, Seeds of Change, Tasty Bite, foodspring and Dolmio. McLean, Va.-based Mars Inc. is a $50 billion-plus family-owned business that produces some of the world’s biggest brands, including Royal Canin, Pedigree, Whiskas, Cesar, Dove, Extra, M&M’s, and Snickers.