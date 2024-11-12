 Skip to main content

Mars Makes Strategic Leadership Moves at Food & Nutrition Business

Dusangh appointed in North America, Bakker in Europe
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Mars Food & Nutrition Dave Dusangh Main Image
Dave Dusangh

Mars Inc. has named Dave Dusangh Mars Food & Nutrition Regional President for North America and Hans Bakker regional general manager for its Food & Nutrition business in Europe, effective immediately. These appointments aim to build on the company’s strong momentum and spur ongoing growth and innovation. Dusangh and Bakker will report to Shaid Shah, global president of Mars Food & Nutrition.

“I am confident that Dave and Hans will continue to strengthen our business and brands, enhancing the value we deliver to our customers and consumers in their respective regions,” said Shah. “Their appointments highlight our dedication to investing in our talent as a foundational principle delivering strong business performance enabling our inspiring purpose: Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. I look forward to working with them in their new capacities.”

[RELATED: Mars Acquiring Kellanova]

Before becoming Mars Food & Nutrition regional president for North America, Dusangh was the regional general manager (GM) for Mars Food & Nutrition Europe, where he drove transformation and growth in the region. He started at Mars in 2011 with Mars Pet Nutrition Canada and transitioned to lead Mars Food & Nutrition Canada in 2016. Two years later, he also became GM of Tasty Bite North America and joined the board of Tasty Bite Eatables in India, a role he continues to hold. Dusangh brings to his latest position expertise in customer relationships and team leadership. In his new role, he will oversee such brands as Ben’s Original, Seeds of Change and Tasty Bite.

Mars Food & Nutrition Hans Bakker Main Image
Hans Bakker

“I am honored to lead the Mars Food & Nutrition North American business and look forward to working with our talented associates as we move towards accelerated growth,” said Dusangh. “My focus will be on strengthening our position as a leader in the category and continuing to deliver delicious, convenient and nutritious meals to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.”

Bakker has worked for Mars for more than 20 years. Since 2021, he has been VP of global transformation for Mars Food & Nutrition, in which role he has led transformational programs to drive growth and productivity across the 30 countries in which the company operates. Before taking on his global role, Hans worked across sales and marketing roles before becoming general manager of Mars Food & Nutrition Germany. His ability to address complex challenges and develop talent will enable him to continue the company’s strong momentum in Europe, according to Mars.

“Europe is a vibrant and diverse region, brimming with rich cultures and culinary traditions,” noted Bakker. “I cannot wait to work with our passionate associates across the region to drive growth with our customers, bring our purpose to life and provide healthy, nutritious meals for our consumers.”

Chicago-based Mars Food & Nutrition is a segment of Mars Inc., with 2,000 Associates across 30 markets. It has some of the world’s leading food brands: Ben’s Original, Kevin’s Natural Foods, Masterfoods, Seeds of Change, Tasty Bite, foodspring and Dolmio. McLean, Va.-based Mars Inc. is a $50 billion-plus family-owned business that produces some of the world’s biggest brands, including Royal Canin, Pedigree, Whiskas, Cesar, Dove, Extra, M&M’s, and Snickers.

