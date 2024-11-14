More Leadership Changes at Dollar Tree
Before joining Dollar Tree, Schumacher was the North American VP of human resources at National Express, a global leading transportation provider of student transportation and transit operations. Before that, he spent 14 years at Sears Holdings in HR roles of increasing responsibility, including divisional VP of human resources, where he led HR for the Sears and Kmart retail banners.
Konrad has more than 30 years of operational experience and before leading Family Dollar, she served as executive VP and chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid Corp. Konrad held multiple leadership roles at Rite Aid and earlier in her career held senior management positions at Eckerd Pharmacy and Thrift Drug.
Nordin has more than 20 years of business development and operational experience, and before joining Dollar Tree, he was chief operating officer of Pilot Company where he led 23,000 team members at the company’s more than 650 travel centers and quick-serve restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Before his time at Pilot, Jason served in leadership positions at Whirlpool, Tyco International, and Abbott Laboratories.
This article was originally reported in sister publication Store Brands.