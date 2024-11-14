More Leadership Changes at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has made additional changes to its leadership team that includes chief of Dollar Tree Stores and president of Family Dollar Stores.

Less than two weeks after its CEO Rick Dreiling stepped down, citing health issues, Dollar Tree has made additional changes to its executive leadership team.

Steve Schumacher has been promoted to EVP and chief people officer, effective immediately. He has served as interim chief people officer for the past six months and will continue to lead all human resources functions for the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners.

Additionally, Jocelyn “Jocy” Konrad has been appointed chief of Dollar Tree Stores and Enterprise Store Operations, with oversight of all Dollar Tree stores and enterprise store operations services. Jason Nordin has been named president of Family Dollar Stores and will play a key leadership role in the banner’s formal review of strategic alternatives. Both Konrad and Nordin joined the organization in September 2023.