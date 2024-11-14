 Skip to main content

More Leadership Changes at Dollar Tree

Company says strategic shifts have been implemented to further position Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners for future success
Greg Sleter
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree has made additional changes to its leadership team that includes chief of Dollar Tree Stores and president of Family Dollar Stores.

Less than two weeks after its CEO Rick Dreiling stepped down, citing health issues, Dollar Tree has made additional changes to its executive leadership team. 

Steve Schumacher has been promoted to EVP and chief people officer, effective immediately. He has served as interim chief people officer for the past six months and will continue to lead all human resources functions for the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners.

Additionally, Jocelyn “Jocy” Konrad has been appointed chief of Dollar Tree Stores and Enterprise Store Operations, with oversight of all Dollar Tree stores and enterprise store operations services. Jason Nordin has been named president of Family Dollar Stores and will play a key leadership role in the banner’s formal review of strategic alternatives. Both Konrad and Nordin joined the organization in September 2023.

Before joining Dollar Tree, Schumacher was the North American VP of human resources at National Express, a global leading transportation provider of student transportation and transit operations. Before that, he spent 14 years at Sears Holdings in HR roles of increasing responsibility, including divisional VP of human resources, where he led HR for the Sears and Kmart retail banners. 

Konrad has more than 30 years of operational experience and before leading Family Dollar, she served as executive VP and chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid Corp. Konrad held multiple leadership roles at Rite Aid and earlier in her career held senior management positions at Eckerd Pharmacy and Thrift Drug.

Nordin has more than 20 years of business development and operational experience, and before joining Dollar Tree, he was chief operating officer of Pilot Company where he led 23,000 team members at the company’s more than 650 travel centers and quick-serve restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Before his time at Pilot, Jason served in leadership positions at Whirlpool, Tyco International, and Abbott Laboratories.

