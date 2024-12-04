Changes at the Top of Campbell’s

Mark Clouse is leaving Campbell's to join the NFL's Washington Commanders as team president.
“Mark has been a transformational leader for the past six years and has positioned Campbell’s for ongoing success,” declared McLoughlin. “He has assembled one of the top leadership teams in food and together they have built one of the best portfolios in the industry. We are grateful for Mark’s many contributions, which will have lasting impact on Campbell’s business and culture.”
Added Clouse: “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished at Campbell's over the last six years. We have built what I believe is the best portfolio in food, and the company has never been better positioned for sustainable growth. The company is in excellent hands with Mick at the helm. I want to thank the entire Campbell's team for their support and commitment to the strategy we have executed together. Campbell’s will always hold a special place in my heart. While I am stepping away a bit earlier than I anticipated, I feel like I have one more act in my career. The Washington Commanders role is a once-in-a-lifetime position that blends my passion for business and love of sports. A leadership role in professional sports is the only thing that would’ve pulled me away from Campbell’s.”
Also this week, the Camden, N.J.-headquartered Campbell’s shared financial results from the recently-concluded first quarter. Net sales rose 10% to $2.8 billion year-over-year but dipped 1% on an organic basis, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined 2% to $0.89.
“Our first-quarter results were largely aligned with our expectations,” said Clouse, adding, “We are maintaining our full-year guidance, with the upcoming second quarter being an important indicator of progress in meeting our expectations. In addition, the board of directors approved a 5% increase in our quarterly dividend, showcasing our strong earnings, cash flow and confidence in our long-term growth potential.”