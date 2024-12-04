Changes at the Top of Campbell’s

Less than a month after formally changing its name from Campbell’s Soup Company to The Campbell's Co., the legacy CPG is kicking off a new fiscal quarter with another major change. On Dec. 3, the board of directors appointed Mick Beekhuizen to serve as president and CEO.

Beekhuizen, currently the president of meals and beverages, will succeed retiring President and CEO Mark Clouse on Feb. 1, 2025. The soon-to-be 15th CEO in Campbell’s history came to the company in 2019 as CFO and was elevated to his current meals and beverages leadership position in 2022. Previously, he was EVP and CFO at Chobani, CFO for Education Management Corp. and a managing director at Goldman Sachs in the merchant banking division.

“The board has had a strong CEO succession process in place for the last several years, and we are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented executives prepared to lead the company as CEO. Mick is a superb leader with a track record of success. The board is confident that he has all the requisite skills and capabilities to continue to drive the strategy that has delivered consistently strong results and created value for shareholders,” remarked Keith McLoughlin, chair of the board.

Beekhuizen said he is honored to be at the helm of the legacy company. “I am energized by the opportunity to work with the Campbell’s team to accelerate the successful strategy that has led to our strong business performance and industry-leading employee engagement,” he remarked.

Clouse, who served as the chief executive since 2019, is exiting the company and the industry but staying active. He announced that he will become president of the Washington Commanders professional football team as of Jan. 31, 2025.