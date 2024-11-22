 Skip to main content

Naturipe Farms Taps Longtime Sales Exec to Lead Company

Jim Roberts named president of berry and avocado grower
Lynn Petrak
Jim Roberts
Berry and avocado producer Naturipe Farms has appointed Jim Roberts to serve as president of the company. He was promoted from his most recent role as president of sales.

In his new capacity, Roberts will leverage the experience he gained over 20 years with Salinas, Calif.-based Naturipe Farms. He is credited with driving sales, developing marketing and sales strategies and enhancing the company’s position as a leader in the fresh produce industry. Roberts’ career also included a stint as senior manager of perishable procurement at Shaws Supermarkets.

As president, he will lead the executive team and oversee product development and innovation as Naturipe continues to widen its portfolio. The company recently introduced new varieties such as Sweet Selections, Three’s a Charm, Greenhouse Strawberries, and Mighty Reds and launched a Berry Buddies line.

Roberts will report to the company’s board of directors. “Jim has a strong understanding and vision of how Naturipe can continuously lead and expand in the industry over the coming years,” said Bob Hawk, board chairman. “With Jim, it's clear that his work with Naturipe isn't just a job, but rather, a passion. I'm certain that as President of Naturipe Farms, Jim will continue the legacy of success and berry excellence that has come to define the company. I'm looking forward to seeing what he'll accomplish in this role and how Naturipe Farms will benefit from his expertise.”

Roberts said that he is honored to take the helm of the business as president. “Our focus will remain on driving innovation, accelerating growth, and delivering exceptional value to our customers, growers and stakeholders,” he asserted. “Together, we will build on our strong foundation and push the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring industry leading growth and a brighter future for all. I have a strong vision for how we can succeed as we tackle this challenge, and I’m eager to implement it with the outstanding team we have at Naturipe Farms. I want to thank the Naturipe Farms Board, my colleagues, and my family for their support as I embark on this role.”

Founded in 1917, Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of premium berries and avocados, including fresh, frozen and value-added offerings.

