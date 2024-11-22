Naturipe Farms Taps Longtime Sales Exec to Lead Company
Roberts said that he is honored to take the helm of the business as president. “Our focus will remain on driving innovation, accelerating growth, and delivering exceptional value to our customers, growers and stakeholders,” he asserted. “Together, we will build on our strong foundation and push the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring industry leading growth and a brighter future for all. I have a strong vision for how we can succeed as we tackle this challenge, and I’m eager to implement it with the outstanding team we have at Naturipe Farms. I want to thank the Naturipe Farms Board, my colleagues, and my family for their support as I embark on this role.”
Founded in 1917, Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of premium berries and avocados, including fresh, frozen and value-added offerings.