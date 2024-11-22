Naturipe Farms Taps Longtime Sales Exec to Lead Company

Berry and avocado producer Naturipe Farms has appointed Jim Roberts to serve as president of the company. He was promoted from his most recent role as president of sales.

In his new capacity, Roberts will leverage the experience he gained over 20 years with Salinas, Calif.-based Naturipe Farms. He is credited with driving sales, developing marketing and sales strategies and enhancing the company’s position as a leader in the fresh produce industry. Roberts’ career also included a stint as senior manager of perishable procurement at Shaws Supermarkets.

As president, he will lead the executive team and oversee product development and innovation as Naturipe continues to widen its portfolio. The company recently introduced new varieties such as Sweet Selections, Three’s a Charm, Greenhouse Strawberries, and Mighty Reds and launched a Berry Buddies line.