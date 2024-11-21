Creative Energy Adds to Exec Team

For her part, Silver said she is looking forward to working with the team at Johnson City, Tenn.-based company. “I was drawn to Creative Energy because of its extraordinary creative and focus on producing results for its clients. Smaller agencies have the upper hand when it comes to responsiveness, senior level client involvement and in creating positive results for clients quickly,” she remarked.

Creative Energy also recently tapped Michelle Hartmann to serve as director of account service and hired Bradly Esbach as VP of strategy. “Our strategy to service a broader range of CPG and foodservice clients through client service leadership is working,” said Treadway of the firm’s expanding roster of agency innovators.

Founded in 1992, Creative Energy offers services including consulting, brand and business strategy, research, analytics, social listening, public relations, media planning and buying, web and app development and integrated marketing campaigns, among other capabilities.