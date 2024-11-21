 Skip to main content

Creative Energy Adds to Exec Team

Jackie Silver joins food industry ad agency, along with other industry vets
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Jackie Silver
Jackie Silver

Food-focused ad agency Creative Energy announced that it is onboarding Jackie Silver to the firm’s account service organization. 

Silver will leverage nearly 20 years of agency experience as she joins the brand executive team. Her background includes roles at high-profile agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, BBDO and Leo Burnett, where she was a supervisor managing the ALDI account.

[RELATED: Kroger, Giant Co. and ADUSA Leaders Share How to Unlock Your Career Potential 

“Jackie’s big agency experience is part of our strategy of elevating or client service,” said CEO and founder Tony Treadway. “Her effervescent personality, attention to detail and marketing insights are a strategic advantage for our agency and our clients.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

For her part, Silver said she is looking forward to working with the team at Johnson City, Tenn.-based company. “I was drawn to Creative Energy because of its extraordinary creative and focus on producing results for its clients. Smaller agencies have the upper hand when it comes to responsiveness, senior level client involvement and in creating positive results for clients quickly,” she remarked.

Creative Energy also recently tapped Michelle Hartmann to serve as director of account service and hired Bradly Esbach as VP of strategy. “Our strategy to service a broader range of CPG and foodservice clients through client service leadership is working,” said Treadway of the firm’s expanding roster of agency innovators. 

Founded in 1992, Creative Energy offers services including consulting, brand and business strategy, research, analytics, social listening, public relations, media planning and buying, web and app development and integrated marketing campaigns, among other capabilities.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds