Suzy Monford Named CEO at Heritage Grocers Group
Monford says she’s eager to get to work in her new position. “I look forward to helping Heritage build on its strong foundation and am honored to lead the company into its next chapter of growth,” she said. “Heritage’s differentiated value proposition and operational excellence will enable the business to capitalize on macroeconomic tailwinds and grow at scale over the years to come. I am excited to lead Heritage and its brands, and to serve our customers, team members, and communities, while honoring the uniqueness of each of our banners across the country.”
It’s been a busy couple of years for HGG. The company acquired Texas-based chain El Rancho Supermercado in 2023 and recently updated stores and loyalty programs at its Tony’s Fresh Market banner.
HGG operates in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. It is backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, Inc.