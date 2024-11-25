Suzy Monford Named CEO at Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) has appointed industry veteran Suzy Monford as chair and CEO. She is a two-time winner of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery awards.

Most recently, Monford was CEO of global consulting firm Food Sport International in Seattle. She founded that organization following a tenure as CEO of PCC Community Markets in the state of Washington, where she was credited with growing membership to more than 100,000 customers. Her 25-year background includes a group VP role at The Kroger Co. and a CEO position at Andronico’s Community Markets, among other industry jobs. She began her career as director of foodservice, bakery, deli and cheese at Central Market and earned a degree in economics from The University of Texas at Austin.

HGG board members said she is the right leader to steer HGG at a time when the specialty and Hispanic grocer is expanding its business. “We are thrilled to welcome Suzy as Heritage’s Chairman and CEO, and are confident that her unparalleled industry experience and track record of driving transformational growth will allow her to lead the company into its next phase of growth. Heritage is well-positioned in the Hispanic and ethnic grocery industry, serving as a one-stop-shop for the fastest growing demographics in the United States,” said board members and Apollo partners Andy Jhawar and Joanna Reiss in a joint statement. “Under Suzy’s leadership, we expect the company to further its mission to bring fresh and affordable groceries to the communities it serves while growing and enhancing its operations.”