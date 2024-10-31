How Are Hispanic Consumers Shopping?

On the heels of Hispanic Heritage Month that extended from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, new research affirms that this demographic group is gaining market share and driving CPG growth. According to two new reports from Chicago-based Circana, Hispanics now comprise 20% of the U.S. population and more than 25% of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers identify as Hispanic.

Circana‘s data shows that Hispanic households deliver 16% of total growth. These households have outpaced non-Hispanics in both dollar and unit sales growth over the past year, despite over-indexing in incomes below $50,000.

As with all demographic groups based on ethnicity, there are subgroups. Circana's reports affirm that acculturated and unacculturated Hispanic consumers have some similar attitudes, but demonstrate some differences when it comes to what they buy. For example, acculturated Hispanics spend more than $10.3 billion on 10 categories including skin care, diapers, baby feeding/care, shampoo, facial cosmetics, hair conditioner, women's fragrances, deodorant, hand and body lotion, toothbrushes/dental accessories. Shoppers described as unacculturated, or not adapted to a culture, have shown a penchant for natural, plant-based and sustainably packaged products.

There are national difference within the larger Hispanic population as well. Per Circana's findings, consumers of Mexican origin in the United States grew at the slowest rate (+14%) among the most populous origin group, while the fastest growth has come from Venezuelans (+236% from 2010-2022), Hondurans (+67% in that same time frame), Dominicans (+59%) and Columbians (51%).