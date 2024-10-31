How Are Hispanic Consumers Shopping?
As for other shopping behaviors, the research indicates that CPG spending growth for the overall Hispanic population is faster in food and beverage than in non-food, especially in unit sales. The strength in unit sales is underscored with another finding that unacculturated Hispanics tend to buy multi-flavor variety packs of food or beverage items to please different family members.
CPGs can take heed of this influential group’s behaviors and preferences, the researchers noted. “Brands and retailers that align their offerings with Hispanic consumers’ values and preferences — such as offering natural, sustainably packaged products in beauty and personal care, and multi-flavor variety packs for larger households — will unlock new growth opportunities in the years ahead,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor at Circana.
Added Marshal Cohen, the company’s chief retail advisor: “Understanding the opportunity in front of retailers and manufacturers is critical for retail growth, and it will become even more important as the Hispanic population grows. Marketers continue to invest in reaching a variety of demographics, and the Hispanic opportunity needs to be part of that focus.”
The reports, "Part I: Meet the U.S. Hispanic CPG Consumer" and "Part II: Hispanics’ CPG Shopping Trends," are available online.