Kroger’s Stuart Aitken Moves Into CEO Role at Circana
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Circana team and work together with colleagues across the globe to build upon Circana’s position as an industry leader,” said Aitken, who will also serve as a director on Circana’s board. “As a longtime partner to Circana, I have a deep appreciation for the power of its platform and critical role Circana plays across the consumer ecosystem. With best-in-class technology, data, and expertise, Circana will continue to drive growth and innovation across a wide breadth of global clients and industries.”
Meanwhile, Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s SVP of operations since 2019, will succeed Aitken as chief merchandising and marketing officer for the grocer. Aitken will remain in his role at Kroger through Dec. 31.
“On behalf of the Kroger board and management team, I want to thank Stuart for his work to evolve Kroger’s brand while bringing exciting, innovating products to our shelves,” said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. “He played an instrumental role in overseeing dunnhumby’s integration and establishing 84.51º. We wish Stuart and his family all the best as they embark on a new chapter.”