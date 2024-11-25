 Skip to main content

Kroger’s Stuart Aitken Moves Into CEO Role at Circana

Executive will remain with grocer through Dec. 31
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Stuart Aitken

Following his resignation last week as chief merchandising and marketing officer at The Kroger Co., it has been revealed that Stuart Aitken will take on the president and CEO role at Chicago-based insights and technology firm Circana, effective Jan. 1. Aitken will succeed Kirk Perry, who is retiring from the position but will continue to serve as a member of the company’s board of directors. 

Aitken had served in his role at Kroger since 2019, after serving as CEO of 84.51°, Kroger’s data analytics arm, and its predecessor, dunnhumby USA. According to Circana, Aitken helped the grocer hone a more customer-centric approach to merchandising and marketing with a focus on driving high-margin digital revenue streams including, data/analytics and retail-media.

“As part of the company's succession planning process, Kirk and the rest of the Circana board have been focused on identifying the ideal candidate to lead Circana well into the future, and we are confident we have found that in Stuart,” said Tod Johnson, chair of the Circana board of directors. “His passionate leadership, strategic and innovative mindset, and extensive experience across the retail, technology, and data/analytics industries will create value for our company, our people, and the clients we serve globally.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Circana team and work together with colleagues across the globe to build upon Circana’s position as an industry leader,” said Aitken, who will also serve as a director on Circana’s board. “As a longtime partner to Circana, I have a deep appreciation for the power of its platform and critical role Circana plays across the consumer ecosystem. With best-in-class technology, data, and expertise, Circana will continue to drive growth and innovation across a wide breadth of global clients and industries.”

Meanwhile, Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s SVP of operations since 2019, will succeed Aitken as chief merchandising and marketing officer for the grocer. Aitken will remain in his role at Kroger through Dec. 31.

“On behalf of the Kroger board and management team, I want to thank Stuart for his work to evolve Kroger’s brand while bringing exciting, innovating products to our shelves,” said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. “He played an instrumental role in overseeing dunnhumby’s integration and establishing 84.51º. We wish Stuart and his family all the best as they embark on a new chapter.”

