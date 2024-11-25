Kroger’s Stuart Aitken Moves Into CEO Role at Circana

Following his resignation last week as chief merchandising and marketing officer at The Kroger Co., it has been revealed that Stuart Aitken will take on the president and CEO role at Chicago-based insights and technology firm Circana, effective Jan. 1. Aitken will succeed Kirk Perry, who is retiring from the position but will continue to serve as a member of the company’s board of directors.

Aitken had served in his role at Kroger since 2019, after serving as CEO of 84.51°, Kroger’s data analytics arm, and its predecessor, dunnhumby USA. According to Circana, Aitken helped the grocer hone a more customer-centric approach to merchandising and marketing with a focus on driving high-margin digital revenue streams including, data/analytics and retail-media.