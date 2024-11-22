 Skip to main content

Meijer Reveals 2024 Legacy Awards Recipients

Regional VP Maureen Mitchell among honorees
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Maureen Mitchell Fred Meijer Award Main Image
Regional VP Maureen Mitchell is this year’s Fred Meijer Award recipient.

Meijer has revealed the winners of its 2024 Legacy Awards, the highest recognition a Meijer associate can receive. The awards program consists of the Fred Meijer Award, given to one associate annually who demonstrates the late chairman and co-founder’s values of humility, generosity and passion for serving others; and the Earl Holton President’s Award, named in honor of Meijer’s former longtime president, which honors a select group of team members for demonstrating the executive’s values of leadership, excellence and innovation. 

“As a family-owned company, Meijer not only treats our team as family, but works to uphold the values that have made us who we are for the past 90 years,” noted Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. “The Legacy Awards honor the leadership, innovation and service of our team members who work hard every day to ensure our customers and communities have the best experience possible.” 

Regional VP Maureen Mitchell has received the 2024 Fred Meijer Award. In her 15 years at the company, Mitchell has grown into an effective leader, peer and mentor. She is actively involved in the community and has helped numerous colleagues advance their careers, driven key growth initiatives, and won various industry honors, among them being named one of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery three times, most recently in 2022.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The retailer has also awarded the Earl Holton President's Award to five associates: Blaine Bishop, associate ITS manager; Candy Tam, logistics manager; Ethan Thomas, store director; Cassie Walker, supply chain pharmacy tech; and Monica Wyant, produce business manager.

“The Legacy Awards are unique because the nominations come from coworkers who see these team members in action every day,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “Their passion and dedication fuel our success and make Meijer a special place to work.” 

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds