Meijer Reveals 2024 Legacy Awards Recipients

Meijer has revealed the winners of its 2024 Legacy Awards, the highest recognition a Meijer associate can receive. The awards program consists of the Fred Meijer Award, given to one associate annually who demonstrates the late chairman and co-founder’s values of humility, generosity and passion for serving others; and the Earl Holton President’s Award, named in honor of Meijer’s former longtime president, which honors a select group of team members for demonstrating the executive’s values of leadership, excellence and innovation.

“As a family-owned company, Meijer not only treats our team as family, but works to uphold the values that have made us who we are for the past 90 years,” noted Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. “The Legacy Awards honor the leadership, innovation and service of our team members who work hard every day to ensure our customers and communities have the best experience possible.”

Regional VP Maureen Mitchell has received the 2024 Fred Meijer Award. In her 15 years at the company, Mitchell has grown into an effective leader, peer and mentor. She is actively involved in the community and has helped numerous colleagues advance their careers, driven key growth initiatives, and won various industry honors, among them being named one of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery three times, most recently in 2022.