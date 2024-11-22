Meijer Reveals 2024 Legacy Awards Recipients
The retailer has also awarded the Earl Holton President's Award to five associates: Blaine Bishop, associate ITS manager; Candy Tam, logistics manager; Ethan Thomas, store director; Cassie Walker, supply chain pharmacy tech; and Monica Wyant, produce business manager.
“The Legacy Awards are unique because the nominations come from coworkers who see these team members in action every day,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “Their passion and dedication fuel our success and make Meijer a special place to work.”
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.