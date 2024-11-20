Raley’s CEO Recognized With Award From Veterans of Foreign Wars
Raley’s also offers discount days to retired and active-duty military on the first Tuesday of every month for in-store and online purchases.
The food retailer additionally supports such organizations as Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating veteran homelessness and providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first-responder families with young children.
Further, as part of The Raley’s Companies, Bashas’ Family of Stores advances support for veterans. This year, the Chandler, Ariz.-based grocery retailer will collaborate with vendor partners to donate 425 Thanksgiving meal boxes for active-duty military families. Every year, Bashas’ Charity of the Month program supports military and veteran service organizations throughout the month of May. This year, Bashas’ raised $127,764 for four nonprofit partners.
West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You, and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.