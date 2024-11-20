 Skip to main content

Raley’s CEO Recognized With Award From Veterans of Foreign Wars

Keith Knopf receives Patriotic Citizen Award for all his company does to support and honor veterans each day
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Raley's CEO Vet Award
Raley’s President and CEO Keith Knopf (third from left) was recently recognized with an award from the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

To honor America’s veterans, The Raley’s Companies offers a range of programs, including special discounts, support of veterans’ organizations, and ongoing financial contributions made possible by generous shoppers.

Based on its multi-faceted commitment to military service members, Robert Fager, a current Raley’s team member and commander of the Oroville, Calif., Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post, nominated Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Companies, to receive the Patriotic Citizen Award from the VFW organization.

“It was my pleasure to nominate Keith for this honor for all that Raley’s does to support and honor veterans each day,” said Fager. “Everything from veterans’ special discounts to support of veterans’ causes to simple but meaningful gestures like U.S. flags in every store, Raley’s talks the talk and walks the walk when it comes to saluting and supporting veterans.”

The VFW award recognizes individuals who offer unsolicited, inspirational patriotic service to the community. The Oroville VFW honored Keith at a ceremony at The Raley’s Companies headquarters in West Sacramento, Calif., on Nov. 7. 

“I am deeply honored and humbly accept this award on behalf of our several hundred veterans who work across our organization,” said Knopf. “We are humbled by the dedication of our nation’s military and proud to honor these brave and patriotic individuals through our discount program, hiring practices, community contributions and American flags proudly displayed in all of our stores.” 

Raley’s also offers discount days to retired and active-duty military on the first Tuesday of every month for in-store and online purchases.

The food retailer additionally supports such organizations as Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating veteran homelessness and providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first-responder families with young children. 

Further, as part of The Raley’s Companies, Bashas’ Family of Stores advances support for veterans. This year, the Chandler, Ariz.-based grocery retailer will collaborate with vendor partners to donate 425 Thanksgiving meal boxes for active-duty military families. Every year, Bashas’ Charity of the Month program supports military and veteran service organizations throughout the month of May. This year, Bashas’ raised $127,764 for four nonprofit partners.

West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You, and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

