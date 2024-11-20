Raley’s CEO Recognized With Award From Veterans of Foreign Wars

To honor America’s veterans, The Raley’s Companies offers a range of programs, including special discounts, support of veterans’ organizations, and ongoing financial contributions made possible by generous shoppers.

Based on its multi-faceted commitment to military service members, Robert Fager, a current Raley’s team member and commander of the Oroville, Calif., Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post, nominated Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Companies, to receive the Patriotic Citizen Award from the VFW organization.



“It was my pleasure to nominate Keith for this honor for all that Raley’s does to support and honor veterans each day,” said Fager. “Everything from veterans’ special discounts to support of veterans’ causes to simple but meaningful gestures like U.S. flags in every store, Raley’s talks the talk and walks the walk when it comes to saluting and supporting veterans.”



The VFW award recognizes individuals who offer unsolicited, inspirational patriotic service to the community. The Oroville VFW honored Keith at a ceremony at The Raley’s Companies headquarters in West Sacramento, Calif., on Nov. 7.

“I am deeply honored and humbly accept this award on behalf of our several hundred veterans who work across our organization,” said Knopf. “We are humbled by the dedication of our nation’s military and proud to honor these brave and patriotic individuals through our discount program, hiring practices, community contributions and American flags proudly displayed in all of our stores.”