Instacart Rolls Out Initiatives With Expectant Moms, People With Diabetes

A partnership between Instacart Health and Molina Healthcare of Michigan will provide 600 pregnant plan members with Instacart+ memberships and Instacart Health Fresh Funds grocery stipends to boost healthy food access to reduce birth outcome disparities.

Through its Instacart Health initiative, Instacart has entered into partnerships with Molina Healthcare of Michigan and The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) to help positively influence the health of pregnant women and people with diabetes, respectively.

The program with Molina, a provider of government-funded health care through Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace programs, will provide 600 pregnant plan members with Instacart+ memberships and Instacart Health Fresh Funds grocery stipends to boost healthy food access to reduce birth outcome disparities like low birth weight. Under the program, expectant mothers facing food insecurity will receive 18 months of Instacart+, providing them access to online grocery shopping and free delivery from grocers on the platform.

“Our Instacart partnership is an important investment in Molina members, as we believe all children deserve a healthy start to life, and that begins with a healthy mom,” said Terrisca Des Jardins, plan president for Troy-based Molina Healthcare of Michigan. “Reducing disparities in health outcomes is a top priority, and this offering, combined with healthy menus and recipes informed by Molina’s registered dietitians, fosters good eating habits that benefit both mother and child.”

“Through our partnership with Molina, we’re making healthy eating more accessible, affordable and convenient for expectant moms facing food insecurity,” added Sarah Mastrorocco, VP and general manager of Instacart Health at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Instacart provides families with access to same-day delivery of fresh groceries from trusted local retailers and offers tools that make expert nutrition guidance from health leaders like Molina easy to follow and shop from. We’re proud to support this initiative, using technology to help moms adopt healthier habits that benefit both their own well-being and the health and development of their babies.”

Along with the Instacart+ membership, selected members will also receive monthly $100 Fresh Funds stipends for the first nine months of the program to use on healthy foods from retailers on Instacart. Members can combine their Fresh Funds, SNAP benefits and personal funds at checkout when buying groceries online.

This past July, Northwell Health, New York’s largest health system, and Instacart Health teamed up to expand access to nutritious foods, encourage sustainable healthy choices, and scale food-as-medicine programs to reach various Northwell communities, including expectant mothers.