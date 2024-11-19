Instacart Rolls Out Initiatives With Expectant Moms, People With Diabetes

Through a collaboration with the DRIF, people with diabetes and their caregivers and family members will be able to shop for and order appropriate food from local grocers and have it conveniently delivered to their homes via Instacart.
Meanwhile, the partnership with the DRIF, a Hollywood, Fla.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and rapidly applying the most promising research to treat and cure people living with diabetes, aims to improve nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. As part of the partnership, the DRIF has launched a custom Virtual Storefront focused on metabolically healthy food selected specifically for people managing or caring for loved ones with diabetes.
“Not only are we committed to finding a cure for diabetes by researching cure-focused therapies and conducting clinical trials, but we also have an extended education team that is dedicated to serving the diabetes community by providing valuable resources,” noted Maddison Saalinger, a registered and licensed dietitian and diabetes educator at the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI), University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “We believe strongly that nutrition management along with lifestyle is the cornerstone that gives people with diabetes the power to lead their healthiest life possible. Through our partnership with Instacart Health, we aim to help people with diabetes navigate dietary restrictions, save time grocery shopping, adopt healthier habits and encourage better nutrition.”
“Nutrition is essential to health and wellness, and Instacart connects more than 98% of U.S. households with fresh and nutritious groceries from trusted retailers,” noted Mastrorocco. “With Instacart Health, we’re making expert nutrition advice shoppable, and through our partnership with the DRIF, we’re offering a convenient tool that helps people managing diabetes find nutritionist-recommended foods that support their health goals. This new Virtual Storefront empowers those living with diabetes to make informed, health-conscious food choices from home, making healthy choices easier and more accessible.”
The Instacart Health initiative aims to improve nutrition security, make healthy choices easier, and scale food-as-medicine programs to support public health. Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.