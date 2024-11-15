Goodwill-Run Grocery Store Opens in Roanoke

This the first grocery store in northwest Roanoke in more than three decades.
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea celebrated the grand opening that included a ribbon cutting and sampling. The store is kicking off community relations efforts with a Family Fun Celebration on Nov. 16, with activities for adults and children.
Customer service manager LaCresha Brown said that the store is set to serve as an important resource and neighborhood hub. “I’m most excited because the Market on Melrose will provide convenience for my elders in the community, and it will be beneficial for families without reliable transportation,” said Brown. “Once all areas are completed, I see the community coming together to meet, interact, and build relationships. I will bring hospitality to the Market and our team will create a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” Brown remarked.
Market on Melrose is the first phase of the Melrose Plaza project, which also will include the first adult high school in Virginia, a wellness center and a bank. The grocery store is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.