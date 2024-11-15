 Skip to main content

Goodwill-Run Grocery Store Opens in Roanoke

Market on Melrose ends multi-decade retail drought for Virginia area
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Market on Melrose fresh
Market on Melrose offers a variety of fresh produce, along with nutrition education to help consumers improve their access and wellness.

A new supermarket is serving customers in what’s considered a food desert in Roanoke, Va. Market on Melrose – one of the first grocery stores operated by Goodwill Industries – recently opened its doors in the northwest part of that city.

Goodwill Industry of the Valleys runs the store, the first in the community in more than 40 years. “This is a bright day for our city and a celebration of our future as we are another step closer to putting food insecurity and poverty in our past,” said Richmond Vincent, that group’s president and CEO. “Through the Market on Melrose, we are continuing our mission of empowering individuals and strengthening families who now have convenient, walkable access to affordable nutrition without having to leave their neighborhood.”

Market on Melrose spans 15,000 square feet and is staffed by 40 team members. The grocer offers a variety of food and beverage products, household goods and much-needed fresh produce, meats and dairy items. Shoppers can also take advantage of nutrition education offered by that location.

Market on Melrose
This the first grocery store in northwest Roanoke in more than three decades.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea celebrated the grand opening that included a ribbon cutting and sampling. The store is kicking off community relations efforts with a Family Fun Celebration on Nov. 16, with activities for adults and children.

Customer service manager LaCresha Brown said that the store is set to serve as an important resource and neighborhood hub. “I’m most excited because the Market on Melrose will provide convenience for my elders in the community, and it will be beneficial for families without reliable transportation,” said Brown. “Once all areas are completed, I see the community coming together to meet, interact, and build relationships. I will bring hospitality to the Market and our team will create a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” Brown remarked.

Market on Melrose is the first phase of the Melrose Plaza project, which also will include the first adult high school in Virginia, a wellness center and a bank. The grocery store is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

