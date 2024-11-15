Goodwill-Run Grocery Store Opens in Roanoke

Market on Melrose offers a variety of fresh produce, along with nutrition education to help consumers improve their access and wellness.

A new supermarket is serving customers in what’s considered a food desert in Roanoke, Va. Market on Melrose – one of the first grocery stores operated by Goodwill Industries – recently opened its doors in the northwest part of that city.

Goodwill Industry of the Valleys runs the store, the first in the community in more than 40 years. “This is a bright day for our city and a celebration of our future as we are another step closer to putting food insecurity and poverty in our past,” said Richmond Vincent, that group’s president and CEO. “Through the Market on Melrose, we are continuing our mission of empowering individuals and strengthening families who now have convenient, walkable access to affordable nutrition without having to leave their neighborhood.”

Market on Melrose spans 15,000 square feet and is staffed by 40 team members. The grocer offers a variety of food and beverage products, household goods and much-needed fresh produce, meats and dairy items. Shoppers can also take advantage of nutrition education offered by that location.