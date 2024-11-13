More Independent Grocers Roll Out Caper Carts
“We’re always looking for new ways to improve the shopping experience for our community, and the Caper Carts are a fantastic solution,” said David Cook, CFO of Bowman’s, a grocer based in Kaysville, Utah. “These carts not only make it easier and faster for our customers to shop, but also allow us to continue providing the friendly, hands-on service that makes our store unique.”
“Neiman’s Family Market has been a fixture in our Michigan communities for over 40 years, and we’ve always believed in combining tradition with innovation,” observed Bryan Neiman, president and CEO of St. Clair, Mich.-based Neiman’s Family Market. “Introducing Instacart’s Caper Carts in our stores is our way of honoring our family’s legacy of exceptional customer service. These smart carts will help us create a more personalized and efficient shopping experience, allowing us to better serve the families who have been shopping with us for generations.”
[RELATED: Indies Grappled With Inflationary Pressures, Rising Costs in FY 2023]
“At Maurer’s Market IGA, we’re committed to giving our customers the best possible shopping experience while maintaining the personalized service they’ve come to expect,” said an executive at Baraboo, Wis.-based Maurer’s Market IGA. “By introducing Instacart’s Caper Carts to our stores, we’ll be blending innovation with our traditional values to make grocery shopping more convenient and enjoyable for our community. We’re excited to offer this smart technology that will help our customers track their spending and save money while they shop.”
Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The company also enables approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.