More Independent Grocers Roll Out Caper Carts

Grocery technology company Instacart has revealed that several local and independent grocers – including Bowman’s Market, Maurer’s Market IGA, Neiman’s Family Market, Queen’s Price Chopper and Soelbergs Market – are rolling out Caper Carts, Instacart's AI-powered smart carts, at their stores.

Customers shopping in these stores, which operate throughout Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington state, can now enjoy a more personalized shopping experience with Caper Carts. The carts feature cameras, sensors and a built-in scale, which work in concert with an Edge AI system to automatically recognize items as they’re placed in a cart. Once the items are added, shoppers can watch their running cost total, similar to an online shopping cart.

Caper Carts also have an interactive screen that tracks spending, provides access to deals, and offers product recommendations based on the customer’s location in the store and the cart’s contents. Integrated with retailers’ existing loyalty programs, Caper Carts enable customers to unlock personalized promotions and rewards throughout the shopping journey, delivering additional value as they proceed through the store. The carts provide shoppers with automatic discounts, including digital coupons, as their basket value increases, so the more they shop, the more they save. When they’re done shopping, customers can check out right from the cart.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a wave of innovative, independent grocers adopting Caper Carts,” noted Nick Nickitas, general manager, local independent grocery at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Caper Carts are enhancing the in-store grocery shopping experience by boosting sales, increasing the visibility of promotions and affordability, and creating new advertising opportunities for retailers through the engaging digital screen. These carts are an absolute hit with customers, helping local independent grocers solidify their place in the hearts and minds of the communities they serve.”

Caper Carts is part of Instacart’s Connected Stores suite of technologies, which includes Storefront, Carrot Ads, Eversight and Carrot Tags and is designed to bridge the online and in-store shopping experience for both retailers and customers.