Publix Promotes From Within for VP of Finance

Publix Super Markets has elevated Doug Stalbaum to VP of finance. He moves up from his most recent role as VP and controller, a position he has held since 2022.

It’s been a steady series of promotions for this finance executive, who joined the retailer in 2019 as director of business analysis and reporting. Previously, he served as a senior audit manager at an accounting firm for eight years, senior director and controller at a restaurant chain for six years and director of finance at a furniture retailer for three years.

In this expanded role, Stalbaum will guide the function’s support of manufacturing and distribution, in addition to his current of the financial reporting process and the financial support of technology, pharmacy, retail business units and store-related accounting functions. He will take over those new duties on Jan. 1, 2025.