Publix Promotes From Within for VP of Finance
“We are excited to announce Doug’s promotion,” said CEO Kevin Murphy. “His financial knowledge, commitment to providing premier service to our stores and support departments, as well as his focus on developing those around him, position him perfectly for the next step in his Publix career. We look forward to his continued contributions to the growth and success of our company.”
Publix continues to expand its footprint, working on several new locations. A new outpost in Wellington, Fla., opens Nov. 21 and the first of two new stores in Virginia will welcome shoppers on Dec. 12 in the city of Fredericksburg.
Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.