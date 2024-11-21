 Skip to main content

Publix Promotes From Within for VP of Finance

Doug Stalbaum tapped for key role
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Doug Stalbaum

Publix Super Markets has elevated Doug Stalbaum to VP of finance. He moves up from his most recent role as VP and controller, a position he has held since 2022. 

It’s been a steady series of promotions for this finance executive, who joined the retailer in 2019 as director of business analysis and reporting. Previously, he served as a senior audit manager at an accounting firm for eight years, senior director and controller at a restaurant chain for six years and director of finance at a furniture retailer for three years. 

In this expanded role, Stalbaum will guide the function’s support of manufacturing and distribution, in addition to his current of the financial reporting process and the financial support of technology, pharmacy, retail business units and store-related accounting functions. He will take over those new duties on Jan. 1, 2025.

“We are excited to announce Doug’s promotion,” said CEO Kevin Murphy. “His financial knowledge, commitment to providing premier service to our stores and support departments, as well as his focus on developing those around him, position him perfectly for the next step in his Publix career. We look forward to his continued contributions to the growth and success of our company.”

Publix continues to expand its footprint, working on several new locations. A new outpost in Wellington, Fla., opens Nov. 21 and the first of two new stores in Virginia will welcome shoppers on Dec. 12 in the city of Fredericksburg. 

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

