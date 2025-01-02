Advantage Solutions Names Chief Workforce Operations Officer

Advantage Solutions Inc. has appointed George Johnson to the newly created role of chief workforce operations officer. In this position on the executive leadership team, he will steer the company’s strategies, ranging from talent acquisition to workforce safety and enablement. The St. Louis, Mo.-based retail solutions agency deploys members of its workforce across the more than 100,000 retail stores that it serves each year.

Most recently, Johnson was president of the Carolinas region at Sysco Corp. His background also includes leadership roles at Aramark and Aramark Healthcare. He is a graduate of Lamar University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management.