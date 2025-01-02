 Skip to main content

Advantage Solutions Names Chief Workforce Operations Officer

George Johnson joins leadership team in key talent position
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Advantage Solutions Inc. has appointed George Johnson to the newly created role of chief workforce operations officer. In this position on the executive leadership team, he will steer the company’s strategies, ranging from talent acquisition to workforce safety and enablement. The St. Louis, Mo.-based retail solutions agency deploys members of its workforce across the more than 100,000 retail stores that it serves each year.

Most recently, Johnson was president of the Carolinas region at Sysco Corp. His background also includes leadership roles at Aramark and Aramark Healthcare. He is a graduate of Lamar University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management. 

Johnson reports directly to CEO Dave Peacock. “We are excited to welcome George to our team,” Peacock said. “George’s expertise will be instrumental in driving strong field execution and efficiency as Advantage continues our ongoing journey to accelerate future growth. He brings decades of experience working with front-line leaders to drive effectiveness, and he will be invaluable in our efforts to enhance our teammate experience and drive improved retention.” 

For his part, Johnson welcomes the opportunity.  “I look forward to joining a company on an upward trajectory that stands behind a meaningful mission and purpose,” he noted. “Most of all, I am energized to join 70,000 amazing teammates who play such an essential role getting food, household and personal care products into the hands and homes of shoppers everywhere. Helping enhance the experience of our front-line teammates is the ultimate honor and responsibility for me.”

