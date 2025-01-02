Advantage Solutions Names Chief Workforce Operations Officer
Johnson reports directly to CEO Dave Peacock. “We are excited to welcome George to our team,” Peacock said. “George’s expertise will be instrumental in driving strong field execution and efficiency as Advantage continues our ongoing journey to accelerate future growth. He brings decades of experience working with front-line leaders to drive effectiveness, and he will be invaluable in our efforts to enhance our teammate experience and drive improved retention.”
For his part, Johnson welcomes the opportunity. “I look forward to joining a company on an upward trajectory that stands behind a meaningful mission and purpose,” he noted. “Most of all, I am energized to join 70,000 amazing teammates who play such an essential role getting food, household and personal care products into the hands and homes of shoppers everywhere. Helping enhance the experience of our front-line teammates is the ultimate honor and responsibility for me.”