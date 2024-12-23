Ibotta Hires Chief Revenue Officer
Riedy brings more than 25 years of experience in sales, business development, product and marketing to Ibotta. He joins the company from tvScientific, where he was chief revenue officer. Prior to tvScientific, Riedy held various leadership roles at X (formerly Twitter).
"I am thrilled to be joining Ibotta at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Riedy. "Ibotta has established itself as a pioneer in the changing digital promotions space, with a strong track record of innovation and customer satisfaction. I look forward to working with the team to drive continued revenue growth and market leadership."
Riedy holds a bachelor of arts degree from Denison University and a master of business administration from Santa Clara University.
Ibotta allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to more than 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. According to the company, American shoppers have earned $2 billion-plus through the IPN since 2012.