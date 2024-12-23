 Skip to main content

Ibotta Hires Chief Revenue Officer

Digital promotions company appoints Chris Riedy to drive revenue growth and expansion
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Ibotta
Chris Riedy

Ibotta Inc., a technology company that provides digital promotions, has hired Chris Riedy as chief revenue officer (CRO), effective Jan. 13, 2025. He will report to CEO and founder, Bryan Leach, and will join the company’s senior leadership team.

As CRO, Riedy will oversee all revenue-generating activities of the company. He will be focused on leading Ibotta’s sales team, strengthening ties with the company’s portfolio of premium brand partners, and continuing to establish Ibotta as the CPG ecosystem’s critical partner for driving measurable incremental sales at scale.

“Embarking on the next phase of our journey as a public company, we are excited to bring in expertise and advice from a well-respected industry thought leader who will help us achieve our mission to Make Every Purchase Rewarding,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Denver-based Ibotta. “Chris is a dynamic, proven leader with deep expertise in building and scaling high-performing sales organizations for major tech companies both in and outside the United States. We are excited to welcome him to the Ibotta team and look forward to his contributions as we continue to drive sustainable revenue growth, expand our customer base and optimize our sales operations.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Riedy brings more than 25 years of experience in sales, business development, product and marketing to Ibotta. He joins the company from tvScientific, where he was chief revenue officer. Prior to tvScientific, Riedy held various leadership roles at X (formerly Twitter).

"I am thrilled to be joining Ibotta at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Riedy. "Ibotta has established itself as a pioneer in the changing digital promotions space, with a strong track record of innovation and customer satisfaction. I look forward to working with the team to drive continued revenue growth and market leadership."

[RELATED: Special Report - Retail Innovation Outlook | Progressive Grocer]

Riedy holds a bachelor of arts degree from Denison University and a master of business administration from Santa Clara University.

Ibotta allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to more than 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. According to the company, American shoppers have earned $2 billion-plus through the IPN since 2012. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds