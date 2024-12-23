Ibotta Hires Chief Revenue Officer

Ibotta Inc., a technology company that provides digital promotions, has hired Chris Riedy as chief revenue officer (CRO), effective Jan. 13, 2025. He will report to CEO and founder, Bryan Leach, and will join the company’s senior leadership team.

As CRO, Riedy will oversee all revenue-generating activities of the company. He will be focused on leading Ibotta’s sales team, strengthening ties with the company’s portfolio of premium brand partners, and continuing to establish Ibotta as the CPG ecosystem’s critical partner for driving measurable incremental sales at scale.

“Embarking on the next phase of our journey as a public company, we are excited to bring in expertise and advice from a well-respected industry thought leader who will help us achieve our mission to Make Every Purchase Rewarding,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Denver-based Ibotta. “Chris is a dynamic, proven leader with deep expertise in building and scaling high-performing sales organizations for major tech companies both in and outside the United States. We are excited to welcome him to the Ibotta team and look forward to his contributions as we continue to drive sustainable revenue growth, expand our customer base and optimize our sales operations.”