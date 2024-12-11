Hy-Vee Beefing Up In-Store Retail Media

Beginning in February 2025, brands will be able to reach millions of shoppers at Hy-Vee stores with high-impact digital advertising while accessing enhanced audience-targeting and campaign measurement capabilities.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with an innovative retailer like Hy-Vee,” said Don Oelke, co-founder and COO of New York-based Grocery TV. “Partnering with one of the nation’s most respected grocers is an exciting step forward for in-store retail media and a strong indicator of how this channel is evolving to help brands reach today’s shoppers.”

More than 100 retailers across the United States employ Grocery TV’s end-to-end solution to manage and monetize digital marketing in their stores.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.