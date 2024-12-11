 Skip to main content

Hy-Vee Beefing Up In-Store Retail Media

Partnership with Grocery TV will offer digital advertising in 400+ retail locations
Bridget Goldschmidt
Beginning in February 2025, brands will be able to reach millions of shoppers at Hy-Vee stores with high-impact digital advertising while accessing enhanced audience-targeting and campaign measurement capabilities.

Hy-Vee has teamed with in-store retail media platform Grocery TV to power more than 10,000 screens at key shopper touchpoints, among them entrances, checkouts, service departments, aisles and end caps, in 400-plus locations. 

Grocery TV will connect Hy-Vee’s screens to The Trade Desk, a global advertising technology company based in Ventura, Calif., allowing RedMedia, the Midwestern grocer’s retail media network, to manage off-site and in-store campaigns from a unified platform. To augment RedMedia’s efforts, Grocery TV’s media partnerships team will drive incremental brand revenue by incorporating Hy-Vee into its network of more than 5,000 grocery stores. Along with brand advertising, Hy-Vee will manage its own in-store messaging with Grocery TV’s Content Management System (CMS). 

“Grocery TV’s technology allows us to elevate our in-store experience and streamline our retail media execution,” noted Kathryn Mazza, SVP of RedMedia. “Their team has made integration easy, and we’re excited to offer various brands new ways to reach our shoppers.”

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with an innovative retailer like Hy-Vee,” said Don Oelke, co-founder and COO of New York-based Grocery TV. “Partnering with one of the nation’s most respected grocers is an exciting step forward for in-store retail media and a strong indicator of how this channel is evolving to help brands reach today’s shoppers.”

More than 100 retailers across the United States employ Grocery TV’s end-to-end solution to manage and monetize digital marketing in their stores. 

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

