Brookshire Brothers Seeks Personalized Shopping Experiences With Birdzi

Vendor also expands team and product offering
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Brookshire Brothers Store Main Image
Brookshire Brothers will deploy Birdzi’s VISPER solution to create personalized digital coupons and ad flyers, backed by shopper analytics and a customer data platform.

Brookshire Brothers, a Texas-based and employee-owned regional grocery chain, will harness Birdzi’s personalization and analytics capabilities to provide customized shopping experiences and meaningful promotions to its shoppers while uncovering invaluable customer insights. 

The grocer, which operates seven distinctive retail brands ranging from contemporary grocery stores and convenience-supermarket hybrids to traditional convenience stores, will deploy Birdzi’s VISPER solution to create personalized digital coupons and ad flyers, backed by comprehensive shopper analytics and customer data platform.

“Brookshire Brothers believes in putting our customers first,” noted John Alston, president and CEO of Lufkin, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers. “Birdzi’s cutting-edge personalization tools allow us to quickly adapt to the unique needs of the customers served by our nearly 120 stores, ensuring we remain a trusted and valued community partner.”

This year, Birdzi also onboarded several other major regional grocers, among them Associated Food Stores, the company’s first grocery wholesaler customer, and Northeast Shared Services, which operates Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 stores.

In other Birdzi news, the company welcomed various team members and rolled out several product developments in 2024.

New hires included Katie Christ, director of client success and shopper insights, who will distill the data within Birdzi’s platform and understand which metrics are most important for individual retailers; Lucas Helal and Luis Mendes, ML and AI engineers, who will focus on building reliable and scalable AI models that help retailers plan future campaigns; Karen Sales, marketing consultant, who will ensure products and innovations meaningfully resonate with retailers and brands; and Venu Modugu, Vishweshwar Swami, Abhishek Jain and Rushika Raman, who have joined Birdzi’s development team to design and optimize data pipelines that ensure the company’s data infrastructure is robust, user-friendly, scalable and ready to power advanced analytics.

Among the company’s new products were VISPER Live, which allows brands to connect with shoppers via continuous campaigns that are more responsive to customer preferences; an AI-driven weekly ad forecaster that visualizes a realistic projection of how personalized ads will perform; and a a high-performance, flexible and modern tool to support Tops’ analytics and marketing teams –  a capability that will be made available to all Birdzi customers in the near future.

Further, this past October, Birdzi and Dallas-based Armeta Analytics, recently acquired by The Bridge, partnered to streamline the retailer onboarding process by enhancing data quality and ensuring faster access to Birdzi’s platform. 

“Birdzi proudly became the grocery industry’s most trusted personalization and customer intelligence platform in 2024,” asserted Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Bridgewater, N.J.-based Birdzi. “On average, our customers witnessed a 30% increase in basket size and a doubling of store visits. We look forward to continuing our hand-in-hand collaboration with retailers to drive even more success over the next year.”

