Brookshire Brothers Seeks Personalized Shopping Experiences With Birdzi

In other Birdzi news, the company welcomed various team members and rolled out several product developments in 2024.

New hires included Katie Christ, director of client success and shopper insights, who will distill the data within Birdzi’s platform and understand which metrics are most important for individual retailers; Lucas Helal and Luis Mendes, ML and AI engineers, who will focus on building reliable and scalable AI models that help retailers plan future campaigns; Karen Sales, marketing consultant, who will ensure products and innovations meaningfully resonate with retailers and brands; and Venu Modugu, Vishweshwar Swami, Abhishek Jain and Rushika Raman, who have joined Birdzi’s development team to design and optimize data pipelines that ensure the company’s data infrastructure is robust, user-friendly, scalable and ready to power advanced analytics.

Among the company’s new products were VISPER Live, which allows brands to connect with shoppers via continuous campaigns that are more responsive to customer preferences; an AI-driven weekly ad forecaster that visualizes a realistic projection of how personalized ads will perform; and a a high-performance, flexible and modern tool to support Tops’ analytics and marketing teams – a capability that will be made available to all Birdzi customers in the near future.

Further, this past October, Birdzi and Dallas-based Armeta Analytics, recently acquired by The Bridge, partnered to streamline the retailer onboarding process by enhancing data quality and ensuring faster access to Birdzi’s platform.

“Birdzi proudly became the grocery industry’s most trusted personalization and customer intelligence platform in 2024,” asserted Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Bridgewater, N.J.-based Birdzi. “On average, our customers witnessed a 30% increase in basket size and a doubling of store visits. We look forward to continuing our hand-in-hand collaboration with retailers to drive even more success over the next year.”