Progressive Grocer Unveils Its 2024 Category Captains

Store assortments and merchandising strategies may have changed over time, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the commitment of certain CPG companies to work with their retailer partners to boost the sales not only of the companies’ own brands, but also those across the entire category, and ultimately throughout the entire store.

The 17 companies chosen by Progressive Grocer as its 2024 Category Captains have more than fulfilled this commitment, providing cutting-edge research, profound consumer insights, helpful guidance, and more to enable grocery retailers to rethink their approaches and up their games in creative ways with regard to a range of categories. Along with higher sales, these moves have led to deeper, more fruitful working relationships between those suppliers and retailers, which in turn have each strengthened their respective engagement with the consumer.

Read on to find out how the following Category Captains earned their places among this year’s best sellers.