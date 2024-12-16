SPECIAL REPORT: Retail Innovation Outlook

Technology-led transformation is afoot at food retail, from robots roaming the aisles to provide real-time shelf intelligence, to handheld devices that help associates do their jobs better. Not only is technology becoming more physically present in supermarkets, but it’s also creating more relevant experiences for shoppers both in-store and online.

As we look toward the new year and beyond, here are a few of the most important technology innovations poised to turn the tide in the grocery industry.