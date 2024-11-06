Sponsored Content
2025 Retail Innovation Outlook: Technology Takes the Lead
REGISTER NOW
Monday, December 16, 2024 2:00 PM EST
Technology-led transformation is afoot at food retail, from robots roaming the aisles to provide real-time shelf intelligence, to handheld devices that help associates do their jobs better. Not only is technology becoming more physically present in supermarkets, but it is also creating more relevant experiences for shoppers both in-store and online. Join Progressive Grocer and Toshiba for an in-depth discussion of what grocers should be focusing on in 2025, including:
- Next-level shelf intelligence
- Advancements in retail media
- Enabling associate success
- How to create an unforgettable customer experience
- Why customer loyalty is important
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
REGISTER NOW!
In partnership with:
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement