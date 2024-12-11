Stop & Shop Makes Digital Coupons Easily Accessible to All Offline

Stop & Shop’s Savings Station will allow seniors and lower income shoppers without smartphones or internet access to easily take advantage of digital coupons to save on their grocery bill.

Stop & Shop has issued a brand-wide rollout of its innovative Savings Station, an in-store kiosk designed to make digital coupons more accessible for all customers, including seniors and lower income shoppers without smartphones or internet access. The Savings Station will be installed in half of Stop & Shop’s store locations in time for the upcoming holiday season. The rollout will continue following the holidays, and all 350-plus Stop & Shop stores are expected to have the Savings Station by the end of January 2025.

The Savings Station allows customers to quickly and easily activate all weekly circular digital coupons, as well as personalized offers – no smartphone, internet access or computer required. Designed to bridge the digital divide, the in-store feature ensures that all customers, especially those who might not be tech-savvy or who don’t have access to a smartphone, can easily access the same savings available through Stop & Shop’s digital offers. Piloting for the in-store kiosks started in late 2023. Additionally, the Savings Station was recently part of Stop & Shop’s three-point plan to make groceries more affordable in Rhode Island.

“This rollout marks another change we’re making to remove friction and improve the shopping experience for our customers,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Stop & Shop. “We heard from customers who felt they were missing out on valuable digital coupon savings, and the Savings Station is our response to that feedback. It ensures that our customers can easily access all of our great deals, especially during the holiday season when savings are top of mind.”