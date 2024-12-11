 Skip to main content

Stop & Shop Makes Digital Coupons Easily Accessible to All Offline

Grocer ends digital discrimination by installing innovative in-store kiosks
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Stop & Shop Savings Station
Stop & Shop’s Savings Station will allow seniors and lower income shoppers without smartphones or internet access to easily take advantage of digital coupons to save on their grocery bill.

Stop & Shop has issued a brand-wide rollout of its innovative Savings Station, an in-store kiosk designed to make digital coupons more accessible for all customers, including seniors and lower income shoppers without smartphones or internet access. The Savings Station will be installed in half of Stop & Shop’s store locations in time for the upcoming holiday season. The rollout will continue following the holidays, and all 350-plus Stop & Shop stores are expected to have the Savings Station by the end of January 2025.

The Savings Station allows customers to quickly and easily activate all weekly circular digital coupons, as well as personalized offers – no smartphone, internet access or computer required. Designed to bridge the digital divide, the in-store feature ensures that all customers, especially those who might not be tech-savvy or who don’t have access to a smartphone, can easily access the same savings available through Stop & Shop’s digital offers. Piloting for the in-store kiosks started in late 2023. Additionally, the Savings Station was recently part of Stop & Shop’s three-point plan to make groceries more affordable in Rhode Island. 

“This rollout marks another change we’re making to remove friction and improve the shopping experience for our customers,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Stop & Shop. “We heard from customers who felt they were missing out on valuable digital coupon savings, and the Savings Station is our response to that feedback. It ensures that our customers can easily access all of our great deals, especially during the holiday season when savings are top of mind.”

To use the Savings Station, shoppers simply scan their GO Rewards loyalty card, or enter their phone number, to load their digital coupons and activate personal offers based on their shopping history. For those who prefer a touchless experience, a QR code is available for easy scanning. Customers will receive a printout of the digital coupons loaded to their loyalty card if they’d like to reference it while shopping the aisles, and savings will be automatically applied at checkout when shoppers scan their card or enter their phone number.

In addition to making it easy to automatically load Stop & Shop weekly and personalized deals, the Savings Station will feature additional content for customers like recipe inspiration and will print out activities for keeping kids entertained while shopping.

"We salute Stop & Shop for making digital coupons more accessible to everyone, including the many seniors and low-income folks who lack internet or smartphone access," noted Edgar Dworsky, of ConsumerWorld.org. "Particularly now when many shoppers' budgets are stretched, these digital money savers could help make a dent in their grocery bill."

Two years ago, five consumer organizations (Consumer Reports, USPIRG, National Consumers League, Consumer Action and Consumer World) called on the CEOs of a dozen major supermarket chains to come up with an easy alternative way for their digitally disconnected customers to be able to take advantage of digital-only weekly sale items. Stop & Shop is the first to answer the group’s call.

Employing 50,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates 350-plus stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company's brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

