Stop & Shop Makes Digital Coupons Easily Accessible to All Offline
To use the Savings Station, shoppers simply scan their GO Rewards loyalty card, or enter their phone number, to load their digital coupons and activate personal offers based on their shopping history. For those who prefer a touchless experience, a QR code is available for easy scanning. Customers will receive a printout of the digital coupons loaded to their loyalty card if they’d like to reference it while shopping the aisles, and savings will be automatically applied at checkout when shoppers scan their card or enter their phone number.
In addition to making it easy to automatically load Stop & Shop weekly and personalized deals, the Savings Station will feature additional content for customers like recipe inspiration and will print out activities for keeping kids entertained while shopping.
"We salute Stop & Shop for making digital coupons more accessible to everyone, including the many seniors and low-income folks who lack internet or smartphone access," noted Edgar Dworsky, of ConsumerWorld.org. "Particularly now when many shoppers' budgets are stretched, these digital money savers could help make a dent in their grocery bill."
Two years ago, five consumer organizations (Consumer Reports, USPIRG, National Consumers League, Consumer Action and Consumer World) called on the CEOs of a dozen major supermarket chains to come up with an easy alternative way for their digitally disconnected customers to be able to take advantage of digital-only weekly sale items. Stop & Shop is the first to answer the group’s call.
Employing 50,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates 350-plus stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company's brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.