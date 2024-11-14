 Skip to main content

Geissler’s 1st to Replace Most Traditional Shopping Carts With Caper Carts

Connecticut and Massachusetts retailer teamed with grocery tech company last year
Caper Carts offer direct access to deals and instant coupon clipping by syncing to LEF, Geissler’s Supermarkets’ loyalty program.

Geissler’s Supermarkets, a seven-store Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) retailer with locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and grocery technology company Instacart have completed the rollout of AI-powered Caper Carts to all Geissler’s locations. The independent retailer is the first grocer to replace most of its traditional shopping carts with Caper Carts at all locations. 

Geissler’s customers shopping in these stores can have a more personalized experience using the Caper Carts, which feature an interactive screen that engages shoppers, tracks spending for budget management, and offers direct access to deals and instant coupon clipping by syncing to LEF, Geissler’s loyalty program. The screen also brings up relevant product recommendations and display offers based on the customer’s location in the store. Caper Carts reward customers with automatic discounts, including e-coupons, as their basket value grows, meaning that the more they shop, the more they save. 

“We’re excited to unveil Caper Carts at Geissler’s, a leap forward in retail innovation,” noted Nick Nickitas, general manager, local independent grocery at San Francisco-based Instacart. “These carts go beyond grocery shopping; they boost sales, enhance the visibility of promotions and affordability, and create new ad revenue streams for the retailer through engaging digital displays. This technology is more than an investment in Geissler’s future – it’s a hit with customers, cementing a local independent grocer’s place in the hearts and minds of the communities they serve.”

“As a family-owned grocer for nearly four generations, our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve drives every decision we make,” added Bob Rybick, CEO and president of East Windsor, Conn.-based Geissler’s Supermarkets. “Introducing Caper Carts across all our stores significantly enhances the shopping experience at Geissler’s, making it personalized and more efficient. The carts make shopping more fun and interactive while increasing basket sizes and strengthening customer loyalty through exclusive offers and digital coupons. We’re excited about the immediate benefits and what’s to come.” 

“We’re excited that Geissler’s and Instacart are bringing the new Caper Cart to market,” said Michael S. La Kier, VP, brand development at Chicago-based IGA Inc. “This partnership proves that independent grocery retailers are leading the way with a customer-first mentality to use digital technologies to make shopping more enjoyable and efficient.” 

Geissler’s first joined forces with Instacart in 2023 to launch same-day delivery, and with the introduction of Caper Carts, also revealed last year, it became the first retailer in Massachusetts and Connecticut to launch with the kind of technology offered by Caper Carts. The carts are part of Connected Stores, Instacart’s suite of in-store technologies helping grocers bridge the online and in-store shopping experience. The rollout at Geissler’s comes as a number of independent grocers are opting to adopt Caper Carts at their own stores.

Additionally, this past March, IGA named Instacart its latest Red Oval Partner, thereby making it easier for IGA’s 2,000-plus member stores across the country to access the grocery technology company’s comprehensive suite of advanced technologies, insights and benefits.

Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart. 

Founded in 1923, Geissler’s has seven locations: Bloomfield, Somers, Granby, Windsor, South Windsor, East Windsor, Conn., and one in Agawam, Mass.

