Geissler’s 1st to Replace Most Traditional Shopping Carts With Caper Carts
“We’re excited that Geissler’s and Instacart are bringing the new Caper Cart to market,” said Michael S. La Kier, VP, brand development at Chicago-based IGA Inc. “This partnership proves that independent grocery retailers are leading the way with a customer-first mentality to use digital technologies to make shopping more enjoyable and efficient.”
Geissler’s first joined forces with Instacart in 2023 to launch same-day delivery, and with the introduction of Caper Carts, also revealed last year, it became the first retailer in Massachusetts and Connecticut to launch with the kind of technology offered by Caper Carts. The carts are part of Connected Stores, Instacart’s suite of in-store technologies helping grocers bridge the online and in-store shopping experience. The rollout at Geissler’s comes as a number of independent grocers are opting to adopt Caper Carts at their own stores.
Additionally, this past March, IGA named Instacart its latest Red Oval Partner, thereby making it easier for IGA’s 2,000-plus member stores across the country to access the grocery technology company’s comprehensive suite of advanced technologies, insights and benefits.
Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.
Founded in 1923, Geissler’s has seven locations: Bloomfield, Somers, Granby, Windsor, South Windsor, East Windsor, Conn., and one in Agawam, Mass.