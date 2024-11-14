Geissler’s 1st to Replace Most Traditional Shopping Carts With Caper Carts

Geissler’s Supermarkets, a seven-store Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) retailer with locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and grocery technology company Instacart have completed the rollout of AI-powered Caper Carts to all Geissler’s locations. The independent retailer is the first grocer to replace most of its traditional shopping carts with Caper Carts at all locations.

Geissler’s customers shopping in these stores can have a more personalized experience using the Caper Carts, which feature an interactive screen that engages shoppers, tracks spending for budget management, and offers direct access to deals and instant coupon clipping by syncing to LEF, Geissler’s loyalty program. The screen also brings up relevant product recommendations and display offers based on the customer’s location in the store. Caper Carts reward customers with automatic discounts, including e-coupons, as their basket value grows, meaning that the more they shop, the more they save.

“We’re excited to unveil Caper Carts at Geissler’s, a leap forward in retail innovation,” noted Nick Nickitas, general manager, local independent grocery at San Francisco-based Instacart. “These carts go beyond grocery shopping; they boost sales, enhance the visibility of promotions and affordability, and create new ad revenue streams for the retailer through engaging digital displays. This technology is more than an investment in Geissler’s future – it’s a hit with customers, cementing a local independent grocer’s place in the hearts and minds of the communities they serve.”

