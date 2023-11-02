Geissler’s to Roll Out Instacart’s Caper Carts Chainwide

Geissler’s Supermarkets, a seven-store IGA retailer with locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and grocery technology company Instacart have formed a partnership to introduce Caper Carts, Instacart’s artificial intelligence-powered (AI) smart carts, at all of the independent grocer’s locations, replacing a majority of its traditional shopping carts over the coming months.

Caper Carts employ computer vision and AI to automatically identify items placed in the cart, allowing customers to bag as they shop and pay from any location in the store. Customers will be able to use their loyalty account on the carts, giving them access to personalized promotions and savings as they shop.

“As we celebrate our 100th anniversary and continue to innovate, we’re excited to share our plans to replace a majority of our traditional shopping carts with Instacart’s Caper Carts across our seven stores, making shopping at Geissler’s even easier, more efficient and personalized,” noted Bob Rybick, president and CEO of East Windsor, Conn.-based Geissler’s Supermarkets and IGA Retailer Advisory Board chairman. “We see clearly the value that Caper Carts bring to our customers and our business, in the short and long term. At launch, they’ll reduce lines and congestion while freeing up store associates to focus more on customer support. The carts’ screens help customers easily find items on their list, stay on budget, and access tailored recommendations and deals as they browse the aisles. More engaging experiences drive larger basket sizes and repeat customers, and we see even more possibilities long term.”

“Geissler’s plays a vital role in their community, and we’re proud to partner with them as they create an innovative omnichannel experience that makes shopping more convenient and engaging for their customers,” said David McIntosh, VP and GM of Connected Stores at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Grocers know their communities best, and as their partner, we build technologies that fit their unique brand, help digitize and connect their stores, and support their overall growth.”

Caper Carts are part of Instacart’s Connected Stores technology offerings for retailers, aiming to help grocers bridge the online and in-store shopping experience. Other retailers that have adopted the solution include Schnucks and Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite and Fairway banners.

Founded in 1923, Geissler’s has locations in Bloomfield, Somers, Granby, Windsor, South Windsor, East Windsor, Conn., and Agawam, Mass.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.