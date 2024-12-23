Kristi Argyilan Leaves Albertsons for Uber

Kristi Argyilan, who had led Albertsons Cos.’ ad business as SVP of retail media since 2021, has left the company to join Uber, where she will guide the San Francisco-based transportation company’s $1 billion in ad revenue, according to published reports.

“There is an opportunity to put the commercial structure in place to support something that has grown that fast,” Argyilan told Adweek, noting Uber Advertising’s meteoric growth since launching in 2022. “[It’s] a great opportunity to reinforce what already exists.”

Argyilan succeeded Mark Grether, Uber Advertising’s former VP and general manager, who left the company this past May to roll out PayPal’s ad business.

“We’re thrilled to have Kristi join the Uber team, bringing decades of diverse experience across the advertising industry to help us build the next generation of our advertising business,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Before heading Albertsons’ retail media network, Argyilan oversaw the ad business at Target for more than six years, during which time, Roundel, Target’s advertising arm, was launched. Prior to that, she worked at various agencies.