Kristi Argyilan Leaves Albertsons for Uber
Earlier this year, Argyilan was named a Progressive Grocer Top Woman in Grocery for her work at Albertsons, an honor she had also received in 2023.
“The Uber offering is broader than a retail media network from a specific retailer, which makes it different,” noted Argyilan. “As I will always say about commerce media, there is a great opening in the marketplace for more alternatives. And Uber has every opportunity to be one of those scaled alternatives.”
She reports to Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber’s SVP of delivery for Uber, and works closely with Andrew Macdonald, SVP of mobility and business operations. Megan Ramm, head of the Americas for Uber Advertising, and Paul Wright, head of international for Uber Advertising, both report to Argyilan.
As of Sept. 7, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,267 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.