Dollar Tree Officially Elevates Michael C. Creedon Jr. to CEO
Former leader Rick Dreiling stepped down early last month due to health reasons
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
“It’s a privilege to lead Dollar Tree at such a pivotal time,” said Creedon. “My focus will continue to be on delivering long-term value to our associates, customers and shareholders as a company that is rooted in strong values and operational excellence. I am thrilled and humbled to step into this leadership role as we remain focused on unlocking the enterprise’s full potential."
Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operates more than 16,000 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.