Dollar Tree Officially Elevates Michael C. Creedon Jr. to CEO

Former leader Rick Dreiling stepped down early last month due to health reasons
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Michael C. Creedon, Jr.
Michael C. Creedon, Jr.

Dollar Tree Inc. has officially appointed interim CEO Michael C. Creedon Jr. to permanent CEO. Creedon stepped into the interim role after Rick Dreiling left the company due to health issues in early November. 

Creedon has been with Dollar Tree since 2022 and most was most recently COO. Prior to that, Creedon spent nearly 10 years at Advance Auto Parts, where his last role was EVP and president of the company’s U.S. stores. 

“Following a search, we are unanimous as a board in our belief that Mike is the right leader for Dollar Tree,” said Edward (Ned) J. Kelly III, chairman of the board. “His deep understanding of the business, coupled with his strategic vision and collaborative leadership, has earned the trust and respect of the entire organization. We have full confidence in Mike’s ability to guide the enterprise to growth and success.”

“It’s a privilege to lead Dollar Tree at such a pivotal time,” said Creedon. “My focus will continue to be on delivering long-term value to our associates, customers and shareholders as a company that is rooted in strong values and operational excellence. I am thrilled and humbled to step into this leadership role as we remain focused on unlocking the enterprise’s full potential."

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operates more than 16,000 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

