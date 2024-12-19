Dollar Tree Officially Elevates Michael C. Creedon Jr. to CEO

Dollar Tree Inc. has officially appointed interim CEO Michael C. Creedon Jr. to permanent CEO. Creedon stepped into the interim role after Rick Dreiling left the company due to health issues in early November.

Creedon has been with Dollar Tree since 2022 and most was most recently COO. Prior to that, Creedon spent nearly 10 years at Advance Auto Parts, where his last role was EVP and president of the company’s U.S. stores.