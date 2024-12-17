The Fresh Market Aims to Upgrade Retail Experience

According to VusionGroup, implementation of these solutions will enhance merchandising, inventory management, product quality, and efficiency while minimizing waste. Further, employing Cisco Meraki infrastructure already in place in stores, The Fresh Market will be able to automatically connect VusionGroup’s Internet of Things to existing access points, eliminating the need for additional hardware and lowering both the carbon footprint and operational costs.

“We’re thrilled to team up with VusionGroup and introduce their technology to The Fresh Market,” noted The Fresh Market COO Brian Johnson. “With this integration, we’re transforming our stores into fast and efficient spaces. This partnership not only shows our dedication to elevating the shopping experience for our guests, but also reflects our commitment to supporting our incredible team members.”

Philippe Bottine, CEO Americas and group deputy CEO of Nanterre, France-based VusionGroup, added “This collaboration is a testament to our shared dedication to innovation and excellence within the retail landscape. Additionally, we are also very proud to roll out our full suite of value-added-solutions across an entire retail chain for the first time, marking a pivotal milestone in the digital transformation of physical commerce.”

VusionGroup consists of six families of solutions that harness the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence technologies to modernize commerce: SESimagotag (electronic shelf labels and digital shelf systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

Retailers that have implemented VusionGroup’s electronic shelf labels recently include Walmart and Hy-Vee.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 166 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past June, The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.