Coca-Cola Names New EVP and COO

Longtime exec Henrique Braun will lead global operating units; company also revises environmental goals
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
The Coca-Cola Co. has promoted Henrique Braun from EVP and president of international development to EVP and COO. After he steps into this expanded role on Jan. 1, he will lead all of the company’s operating units across the world.

A nearly two-decade Coca-Cola veteran, Braun joined the company in 1996 and steadily moved up in positions of increasing responsibilities across corporate, regional and business unit functions. Before his current role, he served as president of the Latin America operating unit from 2020 to 2022. He earned a master’s of science degree from Michigan State University, an MBA from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from the University Federal of Rio de Janeiro.

Braun reports to Chairman and CEO James Quincey, who lauded the new COO. “Henrique has built an impressive track record of driving our growth strategy along with numerous operational accomplishments, all while keeping the consumer as the center of decisions,” Quincey said. “He has proven to be a trusted, strategic leader with a reputation for developing talent and delivering results.”

Added Braun: “I am energized and honored to take on this broader role and look forward to partnering with James, our executive leadership team, bottling partners and associates to deliver on our total beverage strategy and drive growth across the company and our system worldwide.”

Several leaders will report to Braun, including presidents of operating units in regions around the globe. 

In other news, Coca-Cola shared earlier this month that it is updating some of its ESG goals. Specifically, the company is revising certain voluntary environmental goals related to water, packaging, climate and agricultural, based on “learnings gathered through decades of work in sustainability, periodic assessment of progress and identified challenges.” 

For example, Coca-Cola is now aiming to use 35%-40% recycled material in primary packaging, evolving from its previous goal of reducing the use of virgin plastic in packaging. The company also changed its emissions goal to lower its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with a 1.5°C trajectory by 2035, from a 2019 baseline.  

