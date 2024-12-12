Coca-Cola Names New EVP and COO

The Coca-Cola Co. has promoted Henrique Braun from EVP and president of international development to EVP and COO. After he steps into this expanded role on Jan. 1, he will lead all of the company’s operating units across the world.

A nearly two-decade Coca-Cola veteran, Braun joined the company in 1996 and steadily moved up in positions of increasing responsibilities across corporate, regional and business unit functions. Before his current role, he served as president of the Latin America operating unit from 2020 to 2022. He earned a master’s of science degree from Michigan State University, an MBA from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from the University Federal of Rio de Janeiro.

Braun reports to Chairman and CEO James Quincey, who lauded the new COO. “Henrique has built an impressive track record of driving our growth strategy along with numerous operational accomplishments, all while keeping the consumer as the center of decisions,” Quincey said. “He has proven to be a trusted, strategic leader with a reputation for developing talent and delivering results.”