Coca-Cola Names New EVP and COO
Added Braun: “I am energized and honored to take on this broader role and look forward to partnering with James, our executive leadership team, bottling partners and associates to deliver on our total beverage strategy and drive growth across the company and our system worldwide.”
Several leaders will report to Braun, including presidents of operating units in regions around the globe.
In other news, Coca-Cola shared earlier this month that it is updating some of its ESG goals. Specifically, the company is revising certain voluntary environmental goals related to water, packaging, climate and agricultural, based on “learnings gathered through decades of work in sustainability, periodic assessment of progress and identified challenges.”
For example, Coca-Cola is now aiming to use 35%-40% recycled material in primary packaging, evolving from its previous goal of reducing the use of virgin plastic in packaging. The company also changed its emissions goal to lower its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with a 1.5°C trajectory by 2035, from a 2019 baseline.