Nestlé USA Appoints New CEO and U.S. Market Chief

"For the last several years Marty has led one of our most successful businesses, cementing our position as undisputed leaders in the coffee category. He was instrumental in doubling our Starbucks business globally in just four years and leading the expansion of Nescafé in the U.S. market. He understands that our business, regardless of category, is all about the consumer – knowing them and delighting them at every turn," Presley said. "Just as importantly, Marty believes in the power of people and culture to fuel business results and he builds and inspires teams that deliver. I expect he will inspire that same innovation and growth mindset he fostered within our winning coffee business as he takes on the broader CEO role."

Based in Arlington, Va., Nestlé in the U.S. comprises four main businesses: Nestlé USA, Nespresso, Nestlé Health Science, and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company.