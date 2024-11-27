 Skip to main content

Coborn’s Brings Back Pricing Pro in New Role

Scott Winburn named senior director of pricing strategy
Lynn Petrak
Scott Winburn
Scott Winburn (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Coborn’s is welcoming back one of its pricing experts. The retailer announced that Scott Winburn is rejoining the business as senior director of pricing strategy.

Winburn previously served as a senior category manager and director of center store merchandising and pricing strategy at Coborn’s. More recently, he was senior director of pricing at Alex Lee, Inc. and before that, was a VP of pricing at Rouses Markets. 

In his new and different role at Coborn’s, Winburn is tasked with shaping price strategies to optimize profitability and market share through data-driven insights, the company reported. He officially started the job on Nov. 25.

In other talent news, Coborn’s also recently tapped Joshua Wing to serve as VP of IT. He started that role in early November and is leveraging 20 years of experience to lead the retailer’s daily operations and drive innovative business solutions. He came to Coborn’s from Best Buy, where he was senior director of product management.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s has nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and Sullivan’s Foods banners. The company also operates fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations, as well as its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 84 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

