Coborn’s Brings Back Pricing Pro in New Role

Coborn’s is welcoming back one of its pricing experts. The retailer announced that Scott Winburn is rejoining the business as senior director of pricing strategy.

Winburn previously served as a senior category manager and director of center store merchandising and pricing strategy at Coborn’s. More recently, he was senior director of pricing at Alex Lee, Inc. and before that, was a VP of pricing at Rouses Markets.

In his new and different role at Coborn’s, Winburn is tasked with shaping price strategies to optimize profitability and market share through data-driven insights, the company reported. He officially started the job on Nov. 25.