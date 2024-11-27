Coborn’s Brings Back Pricing Pro in New Role
In other talent news, Coborn’s also recently tapped Joshua Wing to serve as VP of IT. He started that role in early November and is leveraging 20 years of experience to lead the retailer’s daily operations and drive innovative business solutions. He came to Coborn’s from Best Buy, where he was senior director of product management.
St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s has nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and Sullivan’s Foods banners. The company also operates fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations, as well as its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 84 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.