Dollar General Names 13 Executives to Leadership Positions

Misty Melton has joined the company as VP, distribution. In her new role, Melton will oversee distribution centers in Indiana, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. She brings to the position 20 years of distribution and transportation experience, most recently having held the role of a senior director of bulk distribution operations in the retail industry, responsible for a network of 21 bulk appliance distribution centers.
Chelsea Morris has been promoted to VP, transportation in which she will oversee domestic and international inbound operations. Morris joined Dollar General in 2016 as director of international transportation and senior analyst of outbound transportation. In her most recent role, that of senior director of international transportation, she was responsible for developing and executing comprehensive transportation strategies in accordance with the company's operating priorities and supply chain objectives.
Tanner Owen has been promoted to VP, financial planning and analysis, strategy and corporate development. In this role, he will take on the near-term and long-term financial planning and analysis of the company, including refinement and development of business plans, while supporting decisions to optimize company resources. Owen joined Dollar General in 2016 as senior analyst, workforce management and has risen to director roles in the finance department, most recently as senior director, strategy and corporate development.
Suman Pattnaik has been promoted to VP, IT engineering. He joined the company in 2022 as senior director, engineering, merchandising and supply chain, with such responsibilities as analyzing and leveraging emerging technology trends and applications to guide strategy. In his latest role, Pattnaik will lead teams and manage vendor relations, risk assessment and budgeting to align strategies with the company’s broader business goals.
Troy Simpson has been promoted to VP, corporate HR and modernization. In his new role, he will also head the development and execution of Dollar General's corporate human resources strategy and initiatives. Simpson joined the company in 2007 as HR information systems manager and has since held roles that support such functions as field, supply chain and corporate HR. Most recently, as senior director of HR modernization, Simpson led the design and assessment of the company’s enterprise-wide HR operating model and technology solutions.
As of Aug. 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,345 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.