Dollar General Names 13 Executives to Leadership Positions

Executive moves span tech, distribution, store ops and more
Tom Hutchins

Discount store chain Dollar General has appointed the following 13 executives to leadership roles at the company: 

Tom Hutchins has joined the retailer as SVP, technology. Bringing more than 25 years of experience in IT and retail at Fortune 500 companies, Hutchins has experience in application development and expertise in creating business and technology strategies that align with an organization’s broader strategic objectives. In his new role, he will oversee the IT business integration and strategy and the IT operations and services teams.

Kevin Pinchon has joined the company as SVP, distribution. In this role, he will oversee distribution center strategy and execution for facilities in Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, North and South Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. He will also have oversight of Dollar General's DC continuous improvement and quality and process control teams. An experienced global supply chain leader with 20-plus years of operational expertise, Pinchon has previously held roles of increasing responsibility for wholesale and retail companies.

Shawn Bartels has been promoted to division VP, store operations, in which role he will lead 10 regions across the southeast. Bartels joined the company in 2018 as a regional director supporting northwest Arkansas and Missouri; more recently, he held the role of senior director of store operations, overseeing the execution of program launches and acting as the direct liaison for field leadership. Bartels has nearly 20 years of operational retail experience.

Brad Boll has been promoted to VP, global inventory management – consumables. Since he joined Dollar General in 2022 as senior director, supply chain strategy and planning, Boll has supported footprint and network strategy, capital and expense management, strategic projects, and cost optimization. Last year, he moved to the global inventory management team focusing on vendor collaboration and damage reduction strategy. In his latest role, Boll will head up supply chain functions for the category, including inventory management, product fulfillment and demand planning.

Lori Bremer is now Dollar General's VP, talent management and inclusion. In addition to responsibility for talent acquisition, employment branding and corporate communications, Bremer will now lead the company's culture of inclusivity, which aims to make all employees and customers feel valued and supported. Since joining the company in 2009, she has held roles of increasing responsibility, among them senior recruiter, human resources senior manager, director of field human resources, and senior director of training and organizational development.

Lee Buggs has been promoted to VP, HR operations, in which role his oversight of administrative services has expanded to include HR shared services. After more than 25 years in the U.S. Army, Buggs retired as a Green Beret in Special Operations before joining Dollar General in 2021 as director of corporate security. Most recently, he held the role of senior director, HR admin services; during this time, he introduced the executive protection program and oversaw various projects directly affecting the quality, efficiency and safety of the company’s Store Support Center.

Jordan May has been promoted to VP, inventory planning and strategy, in which capacity he will oversee the development and execution of inventory strategies, ensure alignment with organizational goals, and drive operational excellence to optimize supply chain and merchandising efficiency. His most recent role was that of senior director, inventory strategy, overseeing the demand planning, store planning, reporting and analytics, and project management teams. When he joined Dollar General in 2020, he was responsible for perishable inventory at more than 18,000 stores.

Shareeka Meadows has become VP, division merchandise manager (DMM) at pOpshelf. In her latest role, Meadows will lead the merchandising strategy for pOpshelf’s unique assortment, including on-trend seasonal and home décor and beauty essentials. She has been at Dollar General for 12 years through various roles in merchandising, most recently as VP, DMM, apparel and stationery, in which position she planned, directed and oversaw the selection and purchase of merchandise, including sales planning and pricing.

Misty Melton has joined the company as VP, distribution. In her new role, Melton will oversee distribution centers in Indiana, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. She brings to the position 20 years of distribution and transportation experience, most recently having held the role of a senior director of bulk distribution operations in the retail industry, responsible for a network of 21 bulk appliance distribution centers.

Chelsea Morris has been promoted to VP, transportation in which she will oversee domestic and international inbound operations. Morris joined Dollar General in 2016 as director of international transportation and senior analyst of outbound transportation. In her most recent role, that of senior director of international transportation, she was responsible for developing and executing comprehensive transportation strategies in accordance with the company's operating priorities and supply chain objectives.

Tanner Owen has been promoted to VP, financial planning and analysis, strategy and corporate development. In this role, he will take on the near-term and long-term financial planning and analysis of the company, including refinement and development of business plans, while supporting decisions to optimize company resources. Owen joined Dollar General in 2016 as senior analyst, workforce management and has risen to director roles in the finance department, most recently as senior director, strategy and corporate development.

Suman Pattnaik has been promoted to VP, IT engineering. He joined the company in 2022 as senior director, engineering, merchandising and supply chain, with such responsibilities as analyzing and leveraging emerging technology trends and applications to guide strategy. In his latest role, Pattnaik will lead teams and manage vendor relations, risk assessment and budgeting to align strategies with the company’s broader business goals.

Troy Simpson has been promoted to VP, corporate HR and modernization. In his new role, he will also head the development and execution of Dollar General's corporate human resources strategy and initiatives. Simpson joined the company in 2007 as HR information systems manager and has since held roles that support such functions as field, supply chain and corporate HR. Most recently, as senior director of HR modernization, Simpson led the design and assessment of the company’s enterprise-wide HR operating model and technology solutions.

As of Aug. 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,345 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

