Dollar General Names 13 Executives to Leadership Positions

Discount store chain Dollar General has appointed the following 13 executives to leadership roles at the company:

Tom Hutchins has joined the retailer as SVP, technology. Bringing more than 25 years of experience in IT and retail at Fortune 500 companies, Hutchins has experience in application development and expertise in creating business and technology strategies that align with an organization’s broader strategic objectives. In his new role, he will oversee the IT business integration and strategy and the IT operations and services teams.

Kevin Pinchon has joined the company as SVP, distribution. In this role, he will oversee distribution center strategy and execution for facilities in Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, North and South Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. He will also have oversight of Dollar General's DC continuous improvement and quality and process control teams. An experienced global supply chain leader with 20-plus years of operational expertise, Pinchon has previously held roles of increasing responsibility for wholesale and retail companies.

Shawn Bartels has been promoted to division VP, store operations, in which role he will lead 10 regions across the southeast. Bartels joined the company in 2018 as a regional director supporting northwest Arkansas and Missouri; more recently, he held the role of senior director of store operations, overseeing the execution of program launches and acting as the direct liaison for field leadership. Bartels has nearly 20 years of operational retail experience.

Brad Boll has been promoted to VP, global inventory management – consumables. Since he joined Dollar General in 2022 as senior director, supply chain strategy and planning, Boll has supported footprint and network strategy, capital and expense management, strategic projects, and cost optimization. Last year, he moved to the global inventory management team focusing on vendor collaboration and damage reduction strategy. In his latest role, Boll will head up supply chain functions for the category, including inventory management, product fulfillment and demand planning.