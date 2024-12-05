 Skip to main content

Food Lion President Meg Ham to Retire

Seasoned exec will step down on May 2, 2025
Meg Ham

Ahold Delhaize USA has revealed that Meg Ham, president of Food Lion, will retire on May 2, 2025, after more than 35 years with the organization. Having led Food Lion for more than a decade, Ham has been part of the brand’s impressive growth, grounded in the banner’s heritage of customer service and convenient locations. Her successor will be revealed before the year’s end.

“Meg has been an outstanding leader at Ahold Delhaize USA and has led Food Lion during one of the brand’s most exciting times as it repositioned itself to better serve customers, while staying true to its core attributes of low prices and convenient locations,” noted Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman. “Under Meg’s leadership, the brand has experienced tremendous growth, all while remaining true to its purpose of nourishing the towns and cities Food Lion serves. Not only did the Food Lion business thrive, but under Meg’s leadership the brand is on track to deliver 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through its Food Lion Feeds hunger relief platform. She has been a strong leader for the brand, with a remarkable passion for building strong customer and associate experiences, and we wish her all the best as she transitions to retirement.”

“While I am looking forward to retirement, Food Lion and Hannaford have been places that I have called home for more than 35 years,” said Ham. “I am incredibly grateful to the associates, who I have had the opportunity to work alongside every day; to our customers, who put their trust in us to nourish their families; and to our community partners, who work tirelessly every day to feed those who are hungry in our local communities. Throughout my career, I have strived to operate as a humble teacher and a proud learner, and I have cherished the opportunity to learn from the great people I have worked with, and learned from, over the years.”

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

