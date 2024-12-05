Food Lion President Meg Ham to Retire

Ahold Delhaize USA has revealed that Meg Ham, president of Food Lion, will retire on May 2, 2025, after more than 35 years with the organization. Having led Food Lion for more than a decade, Ham has been part of the brand’s impressive growth, grounded in the banner’s heritage of customer service and convenient locations. Her successor will be revealed before the year’s end.

“Meg has been an outstanding leader at Ahold Delhaize USA and has led Food Lion during one of the brand’s most exciting times as it repositioned itself to better serve customers, while staying true to its core attributes of low prices and convenient locations,” noted Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman. “Under Meg’s leadership, the brand has experienced tremendous growth, all while remaining true to its purpose of nourishing the towns and cities Food Lion serves. Not only did the Food Lion business thrive, but under Meg’s leadership the brand is on track to deliver 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through its Food Lion Feeds hunger relief platform. She has been a strong leader for the brand, with a remarkable passion for building strong customer and associate experiences, and we wish her all the best as she transitions to retirement.”