Food Lion President Meg Ham to Retire
“While I am looking forward to retirement, Food Lion and Hannaford have been places that I have called home for more than 35 years,” said Ham. “I am incredibly grateful to the associates, who I have had the opportunity to work alongside every day; to our customers, who put their trust in us to nourish their families; and to our community partners, who work tirelessly every day to feed those who are hungry in our local communities. Throughout my career, I have strived to operate as a humble teacher and a proud learner, and I have cherished the opportunity to learn from the great people I have worked with, and learned from, over the years.”
Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.