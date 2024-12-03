Weis Markets Makes 5 Leadership Promotions

Weis Markets Inc. recently made several moves on its leadership team, including the promotions of five team members. Doug Becker, who previously served as director of meat merchandising is now VP, fresh merchandising, while Angela Charnosky, former senior director of enterprise services, has moved into the role of VP, enterprise services.

Becker, who has more than 40 years of store-level and merchandising management experience, now oversees the grocer’s produce, deli/foodservice, bakery, seafood and floral departments. He reports to Bob Gleeson, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing. Charnosky, meanwhile, joined Weis Markets in 2021 and will be in charge of the company’s program management, business systems analysis, quality assurance and enterprise architecture teams.

Other associates promoted include Autumn Wolfe, who will now serve as senior director, accounting, tax and treasury; Candi Thomas, who moves into the role of director, program management; and Valerie Seipp, who was recently promoted to the role of director, financial analytics, budgeting and external reporting.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.