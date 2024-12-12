Progressive Grocer's Impact Awards Honorees Go Above and Beyond ESG Initiatives

One of the most important roles that grocery industry companies undertake is that of being good stewards in the area of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments. As shown by Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Impact Awards, which this year boasts an impressive 75 honorees, chosen from close to 200 nominees across retailers, CPG companies and solution providers, this impetus to make the world a better place is stronger than ever.

PG recognized companies’ outstanding achievements in the following categories:

Community Service/Local Impact

Diversity Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

Educational Support/Learning Advancement

Ethical Sourcing/Supply Chain Transparency

Food Security/Nutritional Leadership

Philanthropic Innovation/Corporate Giving

Sustainability/Resource Conservation

Workforce Development/Employee Support

Whether doing good works at home or abroad, with the aim of benefiting local communities or potentially millions around the globe, all of the Impact Award recipients stepped up to the plate to improve the status quo and assure consumers that they’re walking the talk when it comes to ESG measures.

Read on to find out more about — and be inspired by — the 2024 Impact Award honorees’ actions in this space.