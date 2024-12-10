Ahold Delhaize USA Forced to Revise Targets for Cage-Free Eggs, Group-Housed Pork

By no later than the end of 2030, Ahold Delhaize USA aims to achieve 70% cage-free shell egg unit sales and will further aim to achieve 100% by no later than the end of 2032.

Ahold Delhaize USA has released new sustainability targets related to two animal welfare issues: cage-free eggs and group-housed pork. The retail company is issuing a revision of its targets because it was unable to meet its current targets due to industry supply, affordability and customer demand.

Revised Cage-Free Eggs Target: By no later than the end of 2030, Ahold Delhaize USA aims to achieve 70% cage-free shell egg unit sales and will further aim to achieve 100% by no later than the end of 2032. Beginning in 2025, the company will pilot signage to distinguish cage-free eggs for customers, with the intention to apply learnings from the pilot going forward.

Ahold Delhaize USA will continue to evaluate and modify shelled egg assortments in each of its brands, starting in 2025, by increasing the percentage of cage-free SKUs while decreasing caged SKUs for both private-brand and national-brand shelled eggs.

[RELATED: Dollar General Withdraws Commitment to Cage-Free Eggs]

Availability within the supply chain and demand among customers, as well as legislation and regulatory compliance with programs like WIC, are all critical factors in achieving Ahold Delhaize USA’s revised targets.