Ahold Delhaize USA Forced to Revise Targets for Cage-Free Eggs, Group-Housed Pork
According to the company, “The transition to cage-free eggs will require strong collaboration and partnership among partners, farmers, suppliers and customers, and we look forward to bringing these stakeholders along [on] this journey.”
Ahold Delhaize USA initially revealed its intention to go cage-free in 2016. Its goal at the time was to reach a 100% cage-free shell egg offering by 2025.
Revised Group-Housed Pork Target: By no later than the end of 2028, Ahold Delhaize USA aims to transition to 100% group-housed pork for fresh whole-muscle, single-ingredient private label and national-brand products.
The company’s initial target to transition to group housing was 2025.
"As a leader in grocery retail, we take seriously the role our companies play in sustainability and driving more sustainable outcomes," said Marc Stolzman, chief sustainability officer at Ahold Delhaize USA. "As with many complex sustainability topics, we recognize that obstacles remain, yet we remain committed to working with other key stakeholders to advance progress on this journey, as we know achieving our ambition requires deep collaboration as well as innovation in the supply chain and affordability for customers."
Ahold Delhaize USA aims to make progress in these commitments each year and will report its progress annually.
Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands encompassing Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.