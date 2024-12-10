 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA Forced to Revise Targets for Cage-Free Eggs, Group-Housed Pork

Retailer unable to meet initial 2025 animal welfare goals
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
By no later than the end of 2030, Ahold Delhaize USA aims to achieve 70% cage-free shell egg unit sales and will further aim to achieve 100% by no later than the end of 2032.

Ahold Delhaize USA has released new sustainability targets related to two animal welfare issues: cage-free eggs and group-housed pork. The retail company is issuing a revision of its targets because it was unable to meet its current targets due to industry supply, affordability and customer demand. 

Revised Cage-Free Eggs Target: By no later than the end of 2030, Ahold Delhaize USA aims to achieve 70% cage-free shell egg unit sales and will further aim to achieve 100% by no later than the end of 2032. Beginning in 2025, the company will pilot signage to distinguish cage-free eggs for customers, with the intention to apply learnings from the pilot going forward. 

Ahold Delhaize USA will continue to evaluate and modify shelled egg assortments in each of its brands, starting in 2025, by increasing the percentage of cage-free SKUs while decreasing caged SKUs for both private-brand and national-brand shelled eggs. 

Availability within the supply chain and demand among customers, as well as legislation and regulatory compliance with programs like WIC, are all critical factors in achieving Ahold Delhaize USA’s revised targets.

According to the company, “The transition to cage-free eggs will require strong collaboration and partnership among partners, farmers, suppliers and customers, and we look forward to bringing these stakeholders along [on] this journey.”

Ahold Delhaize USA initially revealed its intention to go cage-free in 2016. Its goal at the time was to reach a 100% cage-free shell egg offering by 2025. 

Revised Group-Housed Pork Target: By no later than the end of 2028, Ahold Delhaize USA aims to transition to 100% group-housed pork for fresh whole-muscle, single-ingredient private label and national-brand products.

The company’s initial target to transition to group housing was 2025.

"As a leader in grocery retail, we take seriously the role our companies play in sustainability and driving more sustainable outcomes," said Marc Stolzman, chief sustainability officer at Ahold Delhaize USA. "As with many complex sustainability topics, we recognize that obstacles remain, yet we remain committed to working with other key stakeholders to advance progress on this journey, as we know achieving our ambition requires deep collaboration as well as innovation in the supply chain and affordability for customers."

Ahold Delhaize USA aims to make progress in these commitments each year and will report its progress annually.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands encompassing Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

